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[eShop/NS2] Promotion / Indé (Selection) / "démat"


Fast Fusion 10,49€ au lieu de 14,99€ Jusqu'au 12.04.2026


The Touryst Deluxe 13,99€ au lieu de 19,99€ Jusqu'au 12.04.2026


Skate Story 14,99€ au lieu de 19,99€ Jusqu'au 12.04.2026


Ball x Pitt NS2 Edition 11,99€ au lieu de 14,99€ jusqu'au 14.04.2026


Subnautica - NS2 Edition 9,89€ au lieu de 29,99€ jusqu'au 12.04.2026


Dave The Diver - NS2 Edition 11,99€ au lieu de 19,99€ jusqu'au 12.04.2026

Open Critic :
Fast Fusion 80%
Ball x Pitt 86%
Skate Story 84%
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    2
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    Who likes this ?
    kisukesan, burningcrimson
    posted the 04/05/2026 at 08:25 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    burningcrimson posted the 04/05/2026 at 10:08 AM
    Je vais prendre subnautica. La switch 2 est parfaite pour ce jeu.
    kisukesan posted the 04/05/2026 at 10:09 AM
    Très/trop addictif bal x pitt, testé et fini sur game pass je n'y retournerai pas !

    Quelqu'un a t il testé army of ruin sur switch qui est à 4€ seulement ?

    Et fast fusion, ils ont continué le suivi, ça en est où ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/05/2026 at 10:19 AM
    kisukesan Depuis depuis début juillet, rien de nouveau, mais l'espoir fait vivre ^^
    Depuis la sortie nous sommes passé de 12 à 15 circuits et l'ajout d'un mode "photo".
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/05/2026 at 10:21 AM
    burningcrimson surtout qu'il y a eu une mise à jour récente qui fait réellement la différence.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mydey85REsk&t
    allanoix posted the 04/05/2026 at 12:21 PM
    kisukesan army of ruin na pas de patch pour la switvh 2, le.jeu est tres flou et en gros 30 fps en version switch 1.
    burningcrimson posted the 04/05/2026 at 12:48 PM
    nicolasgourry ha merci
    kisukesan posted the 04/05/2026 at 06:53 PM
    allanoix mince, même avec le boost en mode portable ?

    nicolasgourry ce serait pas mal, je me tâte
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/05/2026 at 07:07 PM
    kisukesan pour le prix de Fast Fusion hors promo tu peux te payer
    Fast Fusion et army of ruin en promo, à méditer ^^
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