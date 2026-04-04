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Another Eden Begins Trailer + date de sortie
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16 septembre chez nous.
A priori,ça sera un petit tarif pour le jeu, on l'aura surement à 29-30 euros chez nous ( la taxe switch 2 )

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    posted the 04/04/2026 at 03:22 PM by rbz
    comments (3)
    guiguif posted the 04/04/2026 at 07:03 PM
    A voir en promo
    burningcrimson posted the 04/04/2026 at 11:44 PM
    Je sais qu il y a un très grand nom derrière ce jeu, la version mobile est bien niveau histoire ?
    burningcrimson posted the 04/06/2026 at 01:19 AM
    C est bon j ai eu ma réponse. Apparement c'est mid tout comme Trails of
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