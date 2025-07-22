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name :
Clive Barker's Hellraiser : Revival
platform :
PC
editor :
Saber Interactive
developer :
Saber Interactive
genre :
survival horror
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
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Clive Barker’s Hellraiser : Revival bientôt aussi sur NS2 ?
Comme pour Hell is Us,
ESRB
indique une version NS2 pour Clive Barker’s Hellraiser : Revival.
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posted the 03/27/2026 at 06:00 PM by
nicolasgourry
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