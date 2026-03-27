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name : Pokemon Pokopia
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : simulation et gestion
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[Switch 2] Famitsu : Pokémon Pokopia frôle la note parfaite!


Pokémon Pokopia a reçu une note quasi parfaite de Famitsu - 10/10/10/9 [39/40]



Et par la même occasion, ils ont aussi noté Crimson Desert.

Source : https://x.com/Genki_JPN/
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    aeris994
    posted the 03/27/2026 at 12:23 PM by link49
    comments (2)
    aeris994 posted the 03/27/2026 at 12:31 PM
    C’est cohérent avec son 90 sur metacritic

    Pokemon Pokopia est le GOTY
    link49 posted the 03/27/2026 at 12:32 PM
    aeris994 Il a toutes ses chances je pense. J'aurais jamais parié dessus avant mais c'est une pépite.
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