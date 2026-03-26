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marchand2sable
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Votre avis sur le Xbox Partner Preview
Votre avis gamekyo
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posted the 03/26/2026 at 05:33 PM by
marchand2sable
comments (
15
)
shanks
posted
the 03/26/2026 at 05:34 PM
Bluey, je vais pas m'en remettre
ravyxxs
posted
the 03/26/2026 at 05:35 PM
3/10
perse9
posted
the 03/26/2026 at 05:37 PM
les previews de saros ont eclipsé ce xbox partner
marchand2sable
posted
the 03/26/2026 at 05:38 PM
Capcom ne fait même pas la promo de Pragmata alors que le jeu sort dans quelques jours…
Ils ont intérêt à faire attention, le jeu peut faire un bide sévère.
brook1
posted
the 03/26/2026 at 05:41 PM
marchand2sable
Capcom ne doit pas s'attendre à des ventes de ouf à mon avis.
ducknsexe
posted
the 03/26/2026 at 05:42 PM
marchand2sable
j ai l'impression que la hype est redescendu pour ce jeu ou je me trompe.
akinen
posted
the 03/26/2026 at 05:47 PM
Bah c’etait bien
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 03/26/2026 at 05:49 PM
Hunter
Stranger Than Heaven
The Expanse
Forever Ago
Artificial Detective
Que des jeux XPA
8/10
ducknsexe
persso oui, pas juste l'attente mais je sais pas, le résultat final n'a rien d 'original. J'aurais aimé quelque chose de plus réel et sombre comme le 1er trailer.
marchand2sable
posted
the 03/26/2026 at 05:58 PM
ducknsexe
Ouais pas top top la hype pour l’instant, faut qu’ils se bougent ou ça va finir a la Exoprimal…
junaldinho
posted
the 03/26/2026 at 06:12 PM
J'ai bien apprécié
7,5/10
keiku
posted
the 03/26/2026 at 06:18 PM
marchand2sable
le jeu peut faire un bide sévère.
GOTY je dis
skuldleif
posted
the 03/26/2026 at 06:25 PM
une bonne conf
ducknsexe
posted
the 03/26/2026 at 06:25 PM
marcelpatulacci
marchand2sable
sickjackz
posted
the 03/26/2026 at 06:32 PM
A part Goldman, Stranger than Heaven et Hades 2... Rien d'autre pour moi.
cyr
posted
the 03/26/2026 at 06:42 PM
marchand2sable
pragmata? On a eu un avant goûts dans re9.....
Perso ça sera quand j'aurai un trou dans mon planning.
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Ils ont intérêt à faire attention, le jeu peut faire un bide sévère.
Stranger Than Heaven
The Expanse
Forever Ago
Artificial Detective
Que des jeux XPA
8/10
ducknsexe persso oui, pas juste l'attente mais je sais pas, le résultat final n'a rien d 'original. J'aurais aimé quelque chose de plus réel et sombre comme le 1er trailer.
Ouais pas top top la hype pour l’instant, faut qu’ils se bougent ou ça va finir a la Exoprimal…
GOTY je dis
Perso ça sera quand j'aurai un trou dans mon planning.