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marchand2sable > blog
Votre avis sur le Xbox Partner Preview


Votre avis gamekyo
    tags : xbox microsoft xbox partner preview xbox partner preview avis avis gamekyo xbox partner preview
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    posted the 03/26/2026 at 05:33 PM by marchand2sable
    comments (15)
    shanks posted the 03/26/2026 at 05:34 PM
    Bluey, je vais pas m'en remettre
    ravyxxs posted the 03/26/2026 at 05:35 PM
    3/10
    perse9 posted the 03/26/2026 at 05:37 PM
    les previews de saros ont eclipsé ce xbox partner
    marchand2sable posted the 03/26/2026 at 05:38 PM
    Capcom ne fait même pas la promo de Pragmata alors que le jeu sort dans quelques jours…

    Ils ont intérêt à faire attention, le jeu peut faire un bide sévère.
    brook1 posted the 03/26/2026 at 05:41 PM
    marchand2sable Capcom ne doit pas s'attendre à des ventes de ouf à mon avis.
    ducknsexe posted the 03/26/2026 at 05:42 PM
    marchand2sable j ai l'impression que la hype est redescendu pour ce jeu ou je me trompe.
    akinen posted the 03/26/2026 at 05:47 PM
    Bah c’etait bien
    marcelpatulacci posted the 03/26/2026 at 05:49 PM
    Hunter
    Stranger Than Heaven
    The Expanse
    Forever Ago
    Artificial Detective

    Que des jeux XPA

    8/10


    ducknsexe persso oui, pas juste l'attente mais je sais pas, le résultat final n'a rien d 'original. J'aurais aimé quelque chose de plus réel et sombre comme le 1er trailer.
    marchand2sable posted the 03/26/2026 at 05:58 PM
    ducknsexe

    Ouais pas top top la hype pour l’instant, faut qu’ils se bougent ou ça va finir a la Exoprimal…
    junaldinho posted the 03/26/2026 at 06:12 PM
    J'ai bien apprécié 7,5/10
    keiku posted the 03/26/2026 at 06:18 PM
    marchand2sable le jeu peut faire un bide sévère.

    GOTY je dis
    skuldleif posted the 03/26/2026 at 06:25 PM
    une bonne conf
    ducknsexe posted the 03/26/2026 at 06:25 PM
    marcelpatulacci marchand2sable
    sickjackz posted the 03/26/2026 at 06:32 PM
    A part Goldman, Stranger than Heaven et Hades 2... Rien d'autre pour moi.
    cyr posted the 03/26/2026 at 06:42 PM
    marchand2sable pragmata? On a eu un avant goûts dans re9.....

    Perso ça sera quand j'aurai un trou dans mon planning.
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