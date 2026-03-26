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Saros
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name : Saros
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Housemarque
genre : action
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guiguif
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Saros : Quelques previews videos françaises
Les premieres previews de Saros tombent :






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    tynokarts
    posted the 03/26/2026 at 04:30 PM by guiguif
    comments (12)
    akinen posted the 03/26/2026 at 04:39 PM
    Je ne regarde pas pour des raisons de spoiler. Y-a-t-il des hommes virils ou courageux pour nous rapporter la bonne nouvelle?
    mrvince posted the 03/26/2026 at 04:45 PM
    akinen Ca spoil bien oui. Les deux premiers boss ! mais ca a l'air vraiment dingue... Si tu as aimé Returnal tu peux y aller les yeux fermés.
    akinen posted the 03/26/2026 at 04:48 PM
    mrvince J'ai provoqué und rift sur ma 1ère manette de PS5 sur returnal en 48h. Aimer est un euphémisme. Ce jeu m'a envouté
    mrvince posted the 03/26/2026 at 04:49 PM
    akinen Idem. Pour moi la meilleure exclu PS5 de loin. La ca a l'air pareil en mieux. La D.A wow. Vivement.
    zboubi480 posted the 03/26/2026 at 05:32 PM
    Les précos sont pas terribles et bien en dessous de Starfield...il va faire plus ou mois le même score que Returnal : moyen
    Les bons jeux n'intéressent plus le grand public
    kalas28 posted the 03/26/2026 at 05:38 PM
    zboubi480 ce jeu ne s'adresse pas au grand public
    soulfull posted the 03/26/2026 at 06:06 PM
    Degouté de voir autant de bons jeux qui ne se vendent pas :
    Vanquish
    les Bayonetta
    Ninja gaiden 4
    Returnal
    Et voilà que c'est mal parti pour Saros.
    guiguif posted the 03/26/2026 at 06:10 PM
    soulfull zboubi480 Nan ça devrait aller
    tynokarts posted the 03/26/2026 at 06:20 PM
    Incontournable ?
    51love posted the 03/26/2026 at 06:35 PM
    Ça a lai canon, j'en doutais pas un instant j'espère qu'il va bien se vendre...
    kujotaro posted the 03/26/2026 at 06:41 PM
    Papapa la CLAQUE.
    sickjackz posted the 03/26/2026 at 06:44 PM
    Day one pour moi mais 62bal bordel ça pique
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