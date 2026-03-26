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Super Mario Galaxy : Nintendo dévoile un guest
Fox McCloud joins the movie.

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    posted the 03/26/2026 at 01:56 PM by guiguif
    comments (12)
    chronokami posted the 03/26/2026 at 02:00 PM
    Ca fait plaisir à voir
    vieuxconsoleux posted the 03/26/2026 at 02:01 PM
    Noooooooonnn! Merde j’aurais aimé pas le savoir! Rajoute Spoiler dans ton titre, je pensais que tu parlais d’un doubleur
    pimoody posted the 03/26/2026 at 02:12 PM
    Vous devriez effectivement ajouter Spoiler dans vos titres (perso je me suis fait spoil par le compte officiel sur X dans la défilante), même si ça sera difficile de passer au travers du marketing avant le film.
    akinen posted the 03/26/2026 at 02:12 PM
    J'étais en train de me dire "quelle débilité de tout spoiler, heureusement que je ne clique pas sur ces trucs" et paf, le compte nintendo me balance l'affiche sur twitter.

    Quel monde pourri. Franchement, à quoi bon?
    akinen posted the 03/26/2026 at 02:15 PM
    pimoody Je viens de bloquer le compte, mais le mal est fait.
    5120x2880 posted the 03/26/2026 at 02:15 PM
    Bah en vrai le titre est assez explicite, si on veut pas connaitre l'invité on clique pas. Pour Nintendo aucune excuse, si ce n'est le buzz.
    pimoody posted the 03/26/2026 at 02:17 PM
    akinen j’ai fait pareil
    Deg, parce que la plupart des comptes sur X prévenez d’un spoil. Je me suis dit je vais me barrer de là, et là c’est carrément le compte officiel qui apparaît et me spoil.
    akinen posted the 03/26/2026 at 02:24 PM
    pimoody Ils agissent comme si le film allait bider.

    Tout l'monde ira le voir les mecs et ce quelque soit les moyens employés.
    ducknsexe posted the 03/26/2026 at 02:26 PM
    Fin Spoiler c'est vite dit, L'affiche va se retrouver dans les abris bus.
    jaysennnin posted the 03/26/2026 at 02:32 PM
    je déteste quand le marketing spoile le film avant la sortie
    rocan posted the 03/26/2026 at 03:35 PM
    On savait déjà depuis 1 mois... on l'a aperçu dans une pub
    pharrell posted the 03/26/2026 at 04:19 PM
    C’est une affiche… t’aurais très bien pu tomber dessus dans la rue…

    Je commence à en voir au niveau des arrêts de bus! Le même type d’affiche mais avec un autre perso!
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