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Le destin injuste de Jade Empire (Jaden Kor)
Un des quelques vieux Bioware que j'ai raté.

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    gameslover, adamjensen
    posted the 03/23/2026 at 04:12 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (2)
    adamjensen posted the 03/23/2026 at 04:27 PM
    C’est clair que c’est injuste.
    Ça aurait pu devenir une franchise de fou, et je suis sûr qu’il y avait un paquet de pognon à se faire.
    Dommage, car même aujourd’hui avec un Remake ou une suite, il y a largement moyen d’en faire un jeu à succès.
    Je garde la vidéo pour plus tard.
    amario posted the 03/23/2026 at 05:18 PM
    Je kiffe ce jeu.
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