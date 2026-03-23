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[LIVE] Crimson Desert sur PS5 PRO Mode Équilibré PSSR 2.0
sur PS5 Pro (VRR ON / HDR ON) PSSR 2.0
Le jeu est magnifique, il faut que je relance RE Requiem avec ce fameux PSSR 2.0 ...
Rediffusions Twitch :
https://bit.ly/384AVRs
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posted the 03/23/2026 at 12:53 PM by
ioop
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2
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rogeraf
posted
the 03/23/2026 at 01:08 PM
Mon ecran PC 720p au travail n'affiche pas ce beau rendu
ioop
posted
the 03/23/2026 at 01:20 PM
rogeraf
+ stream twitch en 1080p 60fps
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