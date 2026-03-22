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Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls
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name : Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls
platform : Playstation 5
editor : PlayStation Studios
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : PC
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guiguif
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Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls : Nouveau trailer avec Peni Parker
Nouveau trailer avec l'officialisation d'un nouveau perso jouable : Peni Parker.

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    posted the 03/22/2026 at 12:45 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    victornewman posted the 03/22/2026 at 12:51 PM
    Un perso du Spider-Verse dont tout le monde se fout, quel dommage.
    gat posted the 03/22/2026 at 01:17 PM
    Jour 1

    Il sort au parfait moment. Juste après Spider-Man au ciné et avant la rentrée avec Wolverine.
    ravyxxs posted the 03/22/2026 at 02:03 PM
    victornewman La scène du VS Fighting va surtout la voir comme un mini Magneto, et c'est très très bon, il fallait un perso comme ça dans le roster. C'est pas juste ajouter des têtes qu'on connaît, le moveset est super important aussi.
    mercure7 posted the 03/22/2026 at 02:20 PM
    C'est dur de passer après la Penny de Rivals niveau design quand même.
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