accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
1
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
name :
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
plates-formes
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
477
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
lastmajor
,
orangina
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tourte
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
barbenoire
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
biboufett
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
spartan1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
opthomas
,
boby3600
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
scalaadcaelum
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
choopssunny
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
rebellion
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
thekingofpop
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
yka
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
shockadelica
,
shaco
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanssou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
cliver
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
gameslover
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
maxine
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
hizoka
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
thelastone
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
pimoody
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
salocin
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
kamina
,
romgamer6859
,
tit64
,
johnt
,
kaa
,
dedoc
,
trichejeux
,
cloc
,
varanime
,
codereferral
,
aggrekuma
,
koriyu
,
krcedric
,
asakk
,
lastboss
,
yais9999
,
malroth
,
op4
,
okiz03
,
darknova
,
angryfighter
,
okagami
,
darkcoca
,
hyunckel
,
link1983
,
fran
,
ocarinak
,
alexkid
,
tolgafury
,
danceteria
,
krilinchauve
,
erosennin
,
pharrell
,
mysth
,
zobiwan83
,
hirami
,
jondub
,
samus68
,
geralttw
,
jumeau
,
odyle54
,
phosfer
,
kwathor
,
daoko
,
bullkass
,
fylen
,
derno
,
flom
,
sk8mag
,
cijfer
,
haorus
,
fausst
,
hyuga51
,
demon
,
suzukube
,
bobobiwan
,
e3ologue
,
suikoden
,
yurienu
,
chiotgamer
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
hibito
,
ronan89
,
bigjunior
,
hyde
,
darkou62
,
siil
,
jisogai
,
papichampote
,
saintsaga
,
bisba
,
cupheadfan
,
maddox69
,
whiteweedow25
,
boyd
,
torotoro59
,
axlenz
,
skypirate
,
ouken
,
rocan
,
escobar
,
solarr
,
snave
,
sylphide
,
saram
,
tripy73
,
tint134
,
toni
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
18954
visites since opening :
33042573
link49
> blog
[Switch 2] 3 vieilleries sortent cette semaine, repassez-vous à la caisse?
On commence par un jeu de combat. Puis par un jeu de Kart, vendu 70 euros :
Et enfin, Nintendo ose ce jeu à 79.99 euros :
Allez-vous repasser en caisse?
Source :
https://www.micromania.fr/p/super-mario-bros-wonder-nintendo-switch-2-edition-rendez-vous-au-parc-bellabel-157872.html/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/22/2026 at 06:52 AM by
link49
comments (
8
)
darkwii
posted
the 03/22/2026 at 07:04 AM
Je prends la vieillerie de kena cette semaine
taiko
posted
the 03/22/2026 at 07:09 AM
Wonder, c'est tellement moins bon que ce que l'on veut laisser croire.
link49
posted
the 03/22/2026 at 07:09 AM
darkwii
Je l'ai pas vu en physique cette viellerie.
jacquescechirac
posted
the 03/22/2026 at 07:13 AM
Les prix, mon Dieu.....
jf17
posted
the 03/22/2026 at 07:17 AM
link49
il sort plus tard en physique
link49
posted
the 03/22/2026 at 07:26 AM
jf17
A voir le prix, je me lancerai peut-être tenté.
oreillesal
posted
the 03/22/2026 at 07:38 AM
taiko
c'est un bon platformer 2D, mais ça reste un mario oubliable selon moi.
Il est tout de même plaisant de trouver des mondes bourré de secrets.
Beaucoup de bonnes idées, mais qui reste au stade embryonnaire.
Il ouvrira peut-être la porte à un Mario Maker 3.
Je ne le relancerai cependant pas avec cette mise à jour.
fdestroyer
posted
the 03/22/2026 at 07:48 AM
Oui je prend le Sonic
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Il est tout de même plaisant de trouver des mondes bourré de secrets.
Beaucoup de bonnes idées, mais qui reste au stade embryonnaire.
Il ouvrira peut-être la porte à un Mario Maker 3.
Je ne le relancerai cependant pas avec cette mise à jour.