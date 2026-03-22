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Super Mario Bros. Wonder
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name : Super Mario Bros. Wonder
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
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link49
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[Switch 2] 3 vieilleries sortent cette semaine, repassez-vous à la caisse?


On commence par un jeu de combat. Puis par un jeu de Kart, vendu 70 euros :



Et enfin, Nintendo ose ce jeu à 79.99 euros :



Allez-vous repasser en caisse?

Source : https://www.micromania.fr/p/super-mario-bros-wonder-nintendo-switch-2-edition-rendez-vous-au-parc-bellabel-157872.html/
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    posted the 03/22/2026 at 06:52 AM by link49
    comments (8)
    darkwii posted the 03/22/2026 at 07:04 AM
    Je prends la vieillerie de kena cette semaine
    taiko posted the 03/22/2026 at 07:09 AM
    Wonder, c'est tellement moins bon que ce que l'on veut laisser croire.
    link49 posted the 03/22/2026 at 07:09 AM
    darkwii Je l'ai pas vu en physique cette viellerie.
    jacquescechirac posted the 03/22/2026 at 07:13 AM
    Les prix, mon Dieu.....
    jf17 posted the 03/22/2026 at 07:17 AM
    link49 il sort plus tard en physique
    link49 posted the 03/22/2026 at 07:26 AM
    jf17 A voir le prix, je me lancerai peut-être tenté.
    oreillesal posted the 03/22/2026 at 07:38 AM
    taiko c'est un bon platformer 2D, mais ça reste un mario oubliable selon moi.
    Il est tout de même plaisant de trouver des mondes bourré de secrets.
    Beaucoup de bonnes idées, mais qui reste au stade embryonnaire.
    Il ouvrira peut-être la porte à un Mario Maker 3.
    Je ne le relancerai cependant pas avec cette mise à jour.
    fdestroyer posted the 03/22/2026 at 07:48 AM
    Oui je prend le Sonic
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