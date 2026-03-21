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Xbox Game Studios et Mojang annoncent Minecraft Dungeons II, prévu pour cette année.


J'ai très peu d'heure de jeu sur le 1 mais c'était excellent, je m'investirai dedans directement cette fois-ci

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    posted the 03/21/2026 at 05:49 PM by negan
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    negan posted the 03/21/2026 at 06:02 PM
    Fable
    Halo Remake
    Gears of war E-Day
    Forza Horizon 6
    Minecraft Dungeons 2

    Il y aura bien entendu des reports mais ça plus la catalogue de l'année c'est une très grande année pour Xbox et le Xbox Game Pass
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