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Xbox Game Studios et Mojang annoncent Minecraft Dungeons II, prévu pour cette année.
J'ai très peu d'heure de jeu sur le 1 mais c'était excellent, je m'investirai dedans directement cette fois-ci
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posted the 03/21/2026 at 05:49 PM by
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negan
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the 03/21/2026 at 06:02 PM
Fable
Halo Remake
Gears of war E-Day
Forza Horizon 6
Minecraft Dungeons 2
Il y aura bien entendu des reports mais ça plus la catalogue de l'année c'est une très grande année pour Xbox et le Xbox Game Pass
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Halo Remake
Gears of war E-Day
Forza Horizon 6
Minecraft Dungeons 2
Il y aura bien entendu des reports mais ça plus la catalogue de l'année c'est une très grande année pour Xbox et le Xbox Game Pass