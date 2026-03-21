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[Evenement] VR Games Showcase Spring 2026


Date : Mardi 24 Mars 2026
Durée : 20 Minutes
https://vrgamesshowcase.com/news/vr-games-showcase-march-2026-returns/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRhmkLnOZjQ&t
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    posted the 03/21/2026 at 12:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    maxx posted the 03/21/2026 at 02:29 PM
    Curieux de voir ce que ça va donner The Boys.
    En parlant de VR y a un post PlayStation a propos de Flight Simulator 2024. Lui, j'attends beaucoup de voir le résultat car ça peut être fabuleux
    https://blog.fr.playstation.com/2026/03/20/decouvrez-le-mode-ps-vr2-de-microsoft-flight-simulator-2024/ .
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