1 [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 117,029 (658,400)

2 [SW2] Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom, 03/13/26) – 37,718 (New)

3 [PS5] Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom, 03/13/26) – 17,188 (New)

4 [PS5] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 12,787 (191,619)

5 [PS5] FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE (Koei Tecmo, 03/12/26) – 12,115 (New)

6 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 8,280 (2,865,062)

7 [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 7,311 (83,142)

8 [SW2] FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE (Koei Tecmo, 03/12/26) – 6,436 (New)

9 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,038 (8,402,335)

10 [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 4,535 (88,130)

11 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,324 (4,168,713)

12 [NSW] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 3,820 (240,564)

13 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 3,753 (1,102,780)

14 [SW2] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 3,127 (211,491)

15 [SW2] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 3,034 (48,389)

16 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 3,026 (178,079)

17 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 2,976 (1,626,396)

18 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 2,575 (512,588 )

19 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 2,468 (263,877)

20 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 2,424 (1,494,086)

21 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,296 (5,888,996)

22 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 2,216 (6,555,740)

23 [PS5] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 2,156 (143,968 )

24 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 1,979 (331,370)

25 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 1,908 (1,710,319)

26 [PS5] Tokyo Xtreme Racer (Genki, 02/26/26) – 1,804 (22,791)

27 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 1,736 (487,073)

28 [NSW] R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos (Granzella, 03/12/26) – 1,618 (New)

29 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 1,558 (4,523,290)

30 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,439 (1,485,845)