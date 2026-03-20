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Crimson Desert
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name : Crimson Desert
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Pearl Abyss
developer : Pearl Abyss
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X
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[Digital Foundry] Crimson Desert PS5 Pro : L'expérience du mode qualité 4K HDR


Voici la vidéo :



Le mode qualité est à 30fps sur PS5 Pro. Dans ce mode, désactivez la qualité d'image PSSR, ça reglera le problème de résolution, ce mode n'étant pas compatible.

Source : https://www.reddit.com/r/PS5/comments/1ry8b15/digital_foundry_crimson_desert_ps5_pro_the_4k_hdr/
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    posted the 03/20/2026 at 05:21 AM by link49
    comments (5)
    cyr posted the 03/20/2026 at 06:24 AM
    30 fps.....
    link49 posted the 03/20/2026 at 06:27 AM
    cyr Si j'ai bien compris, dans les autres modes, ça oscille autour des 45fps. Les 60 fps ne sont à priori pas stables, mais à confirmer.
    mibugishiden posted the 03/20/2026 at 06:36 AM
    En gros sur PS5 normale il est eclaté le jeu ou quoi ? Parce que bon si la PS5 Pro permet pas un bon 60fps...
    aragami posted the 03/20/2026 at 07:07 AM
    J'ai le jeu sur ps5 normal et avec les bon reglages c'est absolument sublime! Après jai une tv oled panasonic à 1200 euros ça aide énormément...
    keiku posted the 03/20/2026 at 07:11 AM
    aragami En tout cas sur cette video, c'est franchement moche
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