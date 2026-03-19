profile
yanssou
23
Likes
Likers
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 897
visites since opening : 1928295
yanssou > blog
all
Aid Moubarak !


Aid moubarak !

Taqabal Allah mina wa minkoum !

On espère vivre de nouveau ce mois extraordinaire. En ce jour de fête, je vous souhaite à tous bonheur et santé.
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    onimusha, walterwhite, midomashakil, marcelpatulacci, ozyxp
    posted the 03/19/2026 at 11:07 PM by yanssou
    comments (7)
    onimusha posted the 03/19/2026 at 11:17 PM
    Aïd Moubarak !
    vyse posted the 03/19/2026 at 11:17 PM
    walterwhite posted the 03/19/2026 at 11:18 PM
    JazakAllah Kheir
    midomashakil posted the 03/19/2026 at 11:23 PM
    Merci.. Aid moubaran a tt mes frères musulmans ❤️
    altendorf posted the 03/19/2026 at 11:25 PM
    Aïd Moubarak à vous mes frères, que cette fête vous apporte joie et paix.
    ozyxp posted the 03/19/2026 at 11:32 PM
    Aid Mubarak à vous tous la famille GK. En espèrant que l'on puisse en profiter auss l'année prochaine au coté de nos proches In Sha Allah.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 03/19/2026 at 11:32 PM
    Aïd Moubarak❤️

    Amour et Paix a tous, surtout a ceux qui prie que GTA6 ne soit pas reporté.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo