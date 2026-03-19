accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
7
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
phase1
,
elcidfx
,
yanssou
,
esets
,
minx
,
a2j
,
supatony
name :
Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
platform :
PC
editor :
SNK Corporation
developer :
SNK Playmore
genre :
combat
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
-
Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
23
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
killia
,
midomashakil
,
raph64
,
kurosama
,
plopkdo
,
minx
,
gamerdome
,
faucheurvdf
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
raykaza
,
phase1
,
derno
,
torotoro59
,
traveller
,
axlenz
,
almightybhunivelze
,
netero
,
foxstep
,
negan
,
ravyxxs
,
gunotak
,
gat
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
896
visites since opening :
1927213
yanssou
> blog
all
Games Story
Avis Rapide
Game Info
Fatal Fury Cotw : présentation de Blue Marie
Blue Marie du DLC de la saison 2 de Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves fera son entrée dans le jeu à partir du 26 mars.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O191ys3LXK4
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/19/2026 at 11:55 AM by
yanssou
comments (
2
)
ravyxxs
posted
the 03/19/2026 at 12:22 PM
Chapeau pour le suivi, faut respecter ça, parce que le jeu est quasi mort chaque jour qui passe.
tsubasa23
posted
the 03/19/2026 at 12:39 PM
mort ??le jeu est fort joué avec street fighter 6 aahhahahahahah
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo