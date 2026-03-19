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Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
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name : Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
platform : PC
editor : SNK Corporation
developer : SNK Playmore
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch
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yanssou
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Fatal Fury Cotw : présentation de Blue Marie


Blue Marie du DLC de la saison 2 de Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves fera son entrée dans le jeu à partir du 26 mars.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O191ys3LXK4
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    posted the 03/19/2026 at 11:55 AM by yanssou
    comments (2)
    ravyxxs posted the 03/19/2026 at 12:22 PM
    Chapeau pour le suivi, faut respecter ça, parce que le jeu est quasi mort chaque jour qui passe.
    tsubasa23 posted the 03/19/2026 at 12:39 PM
    mort ??le jeu est fort joué avec street fighter 6 aahhahahahahah
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