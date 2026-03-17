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Pragmata
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name : Pragmata
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
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guiguif
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Pragmata : Nouvelle video de gameplay dans la ville + previews fr
Nouvelle video de gameplay pour Pragmata.



Previews FR



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    Who likes this ?
    ravyxxs, tripy73, burningcrimson
    posted the 03/17/2026 at 10:41 PM by guiguif
    comments (8)
    ravyxxs posted the 03/17/2026 at 11:07 PM
    J'ai attendu ce jeu depuis son annonce, j'ai patienter etc, je sais que ça sera une valeur sûr.

    Je me trompe rarement
    tripy73 posted the 03/17/2026 at 11:11 PM
    Vraiment hâte, la première annonce m'avait intriguée et j'ai beaucoup aimé la démo, je pense que je vais bien plus m'amuser que sur RE9.
    victornewman posted the 03/17/2026 at 11:11 PM
    il y a un peu de Vanquish dans ce jeu
    5120x2880 posted the 03/17/2026 at 11:15 PM
    victornewman C'est ce que j'allais poster mot pour mot
    burningcrimson posted the 03/17/2026 at 11:30 PM
    Day 01 2026 sera une grande année pour Capcom !
    tripy73 posted the 03/17/2026 at 11:37 PM
    victornewman : oui clairement, son armure me fait trop penser au jeu de Platinum, même si le gameplay est beaucoup moins nerveux, d'ailleurs dégouté qu'on n'est jamais eu de suite alors que la fin était ouverte
    ravyxxs posted the 03/17/2026 at 11:41 PM
    burningcrimson c'est clair !!!!
    burningcrimson posted the 03/18/2026 at 01:17 AM
    ravyxxs En plus on en parle pas mais Megaman Starforce Collection sort fin Mars aussi
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