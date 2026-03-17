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jenicris > blog
Crimson Desert gameplay PS5


https://www.reddit.com/media?url=https%3A%2F%2Fi.redd.it%2Fs2t0ylkxpjpg1.png
https://x.com/CrimsonDesert_/status/2033787240640614440?s=20
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    burningcrimson, celebenoit84
    posted the 03/17/2026 at 06:39 AM by jenicris
    comments (7)
    elicetheworld posted the 03/17/2026 at 06:40 AM
    PS5 standard ??
    jenicris posted the 03/17/2026 at 06:42 AM
    elicetheworld oui
    burningcrimson posted the 03/17/2026 at 06:43 AM
    Ça envoi
    burningcrimson posted the 03/17/2026 at 06:50 AM
    Par contre autant ça a l air clean techniquement autant je déteste toujours autant la DA
    taiko posted the 03/17/2026 at 07:01 AM
    Ça va arrêter de chialer. De toute façon la ps5 pro n'a jamais apporté grand chose, je vois pas pourquoi ça aurait changé là.
    mrvince posted the 03/17/2026 at 08:18 AM
    Pas mal. Un peu moins beau forcement mais le plus important c'est ca tourne bien et ça a l'air ? ...
    thelastone posted the 03/17/2026 at 08:25 AM
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