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jenicris
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> blog
Crimson Desert gameplay PS5
https://www.reddit.com/media?url=https%3A%2F%2Fi.redd.it%2Fs2t0ylkxpjpg1.png
https://x.com/CrimsonDesert_/status/2033787240640614440?s=20
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burningcrimson
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celebenoit84
posted the 03/17/2026 at 06:39 AM by
jenicris
comments (
7
)
elicetheworld
posted
the 03/17/2026 at 06:40 AM
PS5 standard ??
jenicris
posted
the 03/17/2026 at 06:42 AM
elicetheworld
oui
burningcrimson
posted
the 03/17/2026 at 06:43 AM
Ça envoi
burningcrimson
posted
the 03/17/2026 at 06:50 AM
Par contre autant ça a l air clean techniquement autant je déteste toujours autant la DA
taiko
posted
the 03/17/2026 at 07:01 AM
Ça va arrêter de chialer. De toute façon la ps5 pro n'a jamais apporté grand chose, je vois pas pourquoi ça aurait changé là.
mrvince
posted
the 03/17/2026 at 08:18 AM
Pas mal. Un peu moins beau forcement mais le plus important c'est ca tourne bien et ça a l'air ? ...
thelastone
posted
the 03/17/2026 at 08:25 AM
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