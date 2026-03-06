En haut, on voit que Resident Evil Reuiem est le cinquième meilleur démarrage au Japon pour un jeu Ps5. Comme quoi, il en faut peu sur cette console pour figurer dans ce classmeent. Pour rapel, voici le top 10 de cette semaine au Japon :
01. [PS5] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 155,373 (New)
02. [SW2] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 38,793 (New)
03. [PS5] Tokyo Xtreme Racer (Genki, 02/26/26) – 17,669 (New)
04. [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 12,106 (66,205)
05. [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 10,847 (2,846,759)
06. [NSW] Tales of Berseria Remastered (Bandai Namco, 02/26/26) – 9,798 (New)
07. [NSW] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 9,640 (231,718 )
08. [SW2] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 8,748 (202,770)
09. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,429 (8,390,892)
10. [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 5,950 (78,521)
Puis le reste du top 30 :
11. [PS5] Tales of Berseria Remastered (Bandai Namco, 02/26/26) – 5,028 (New)
12. [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 4,463 (1,095,003)
13. [NSW] City Hunter (SUNSOFT< 02/26/26) – 4,321 (New)
14. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 4,240 (1,619,587)
15. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,213 (4,159,722)
16. [PS5] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (SEGA, 02/12/26) – 4,209 (69,585)
17. [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 3,813 (171,540)
18. [PS5] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 3,676 (139,289)
19. [NSW] Raiden Fighters Remix Collection (MOSS, 02/26/26) – 3,671 (New)
20. [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 3,534 (506,817)
21. [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 3,445 (278,607)
22. [PS5] Nioh 3 (Koei Tecmo, 02/06/26) – 2,876 (57,338 )
23. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 2,697 (327,023)
24. [NSW] Resident Evil 30th Special Pack (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 2,369 (New)
25. [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 2,351 (483,008 )
26. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 2,337 (6,550,520)
27. [NSW] Maid Cafe on Electric Street (PLAYISM, 02/26/26) – 2,286 (New)
28. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 2,268 (1,488,497)
29. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,238 (5,884,342)
30. [SW2] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (SEGA, 02/12/26) – 2,205 (21,134)
Environ 2 300 sur Switch 2, c'est pas glorieux, et ne parlons même pas de la version Ps5, absent elle du classement.
Source : https://www.gematsu.com/2026/03/famitsu-sales-2-23-26-3-1-26/
Bon ça coutera cher mais au moins ça sera VRAIMENT du collector.