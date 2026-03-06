Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Resident Evil Requiem
5
Likers
name : Resident Evil Requiem
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X
[Switch 2] Resident Evil 30th Special Pack : Capcom n'en a pas vendu beaucoup au Japon


En haut, on voit que Resident Evil Reuiem est le cinquième meilleur démarrage au Japon pour un jeu Ps5. Comme quoi, il en faut peu sur cette console pour figurer dans ce classmeent. Pour rapel, voici le top 10 de cette semaine au Japon :

01. [PS5] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 155,373 (New)
02. [SW2] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 38,793 (New)
03. [PS5] Tokyo Xtreme Racer (Genki, 02/26/26) – 17,669 (New)
04. [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 12,106 (66,205)
05. [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 10,847 (2,846,759)
06. [NSW] Tales of Berseria Remastered (Bandai Namco, 02/26/26) – 9,798 (New)
07. [NSW] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 9,640 (231,718 )
08. [SW2] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 8,748 (202,770)
09. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,429 (8,390,892)
10. [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 5,950 (78,521)



Puis le reste du top 30 :

11. [PS5] Tales of Berseria Remastered (Bandai Namco, 02/26/26) – 5,028 (New)
12. [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 4,463 (1,095,003)
13. [NSW] City Hunter (SUNSOFT< 02/26/26) – 4,321 (New)
14. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 4,240 (1,619,587)
15. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,213 (4,159,722)
16. [PS5] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (SEGA, 02/12/26) – 4,209 (69,585)
17. [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 3,813 (171,540)
18. [PS5] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 3,676 (139,289)
19. [NSW] Raiden Fighters Remix Collection (MOSS, 02/26/26) – 3,671 (New)
20. [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 3,534 (506,817)
21. [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 3,445 (278,607)
22. [PS5] Nioh 3 (Koei Tecmo, 02/06/26) – 2,876 (57,338 )
23. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 2,697 (327,023)
24. [NSW] Resident Evil 30th Special Pack (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 2,369 (New)
25. [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 2,351 (483,008 )
26. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 2,337 (6,550,520)
27. [NSW] Maid Cafe on Electric Street (PLAYISM, 02/26/26) – 2,286 (New)
28. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 2,268 (1,488,497)
29. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,238 (5,884,342)
30. [SW2] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (SEGA, 02/12/26) – 2,205 (21,134)

Environ 2 300 sur Switch 2, c'est pas glorieux, et ne parlons même pas de la version Ps5, absent elle du classement.

Source : https://www.gematsu.com/2026/03/famitsu-sales-2-23-26-3-1-26/
    posted the 03/06/2026 at 05:38 AM by link49
    comments (5)
    cyr posted the 03/06/2026 at 06:01 AM
    Il y avais aussi le pack pour la ps5? J'etais pas au courant.
    aeris582 posted the 03/06/2026 at 06:10 AM
    cyr Oui au Japon le Generation Pack est sorti aussi sur PS5. Mais vu qu’il s’est tellement mal vendu qu’il apparait pas dans le top 30 c’était une erreur de sortir uniquement au Japon
    link49 posted the 03/06/2026 at 06:13 AM
    cyr aeris297 https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/81sci-Fdd6L._AC_SL1500_.jpg Je savais pas non plus qu'il était prévu sur Ps5 au Japon.
    ravyxxs posted the 03/06/2026 at 06:40 AM
    30 ans tu mets les trois derniers jeux...logique, faut sortir les remake et remaster du 0,1,2,3,4 Veronica et 5 voir 6 lol.

    Bon ça coutera cher mais au moins ça sera VRAIMENT du collector.
    cyr posted the 03/06/2026 at 07:02 AM
    link49 ouais enfin le 7 et le village sont sortie sur play. Voilà ça peut expliquer
