profile
Build a Rocket Boy
0
Likers
name : Build a Rocket Boy
profile
beyondgood074
0
Like
Likers
beyondgood074
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2
visites since opening : 3931
beyondgood074 > blog
Si Mindseye a bidé, c'est à cause d'une activité criminelle
C'est pas moi qui le dit, c'est le studio Build a Rocket Boy lui même, via un communiqué sur Linkedin, tout en justifiant honteusement le licenciement d'employés.

Over the past few years, the games industry has gone through one of the most difficult periods in its history. Many talented developers across the world have been affected by layoffs and restructuring. Unfortunately, today we have to share that Build A Rocket Boy is not immune to those pressures.

Today we are announcing a further number of redundancies at the studio. This is a deeply painful decision. The people leaving our team have invested enormous talent, passion and long hours into building what we believe in. Letting colleagues go is never something any leader wants to do, and I know the impact this will have on individuals, families and our wider community.

As leaders we take responsibility for the outcomes of our projects and the decisions that follow. At the same time, the launch period was affected by factors beyond normal operational challenges and a competitive environment.

Over the past months we have been working with external partners and legal advisors to investigate the criminal activity that took place around our launch. That work has taken far longer than expected, but it has now resulted in overwhelming evidence of organised espionage and corporate sabotage affecting MindsEye. Because this matter is moving toward prosecution, we cannot share the full details publicly yet.

While the investigation has progressed, the team has worked relentlessly to evolve the game and to serve our players. I am incredibly proud of the dedication and resilience our developers have shown.

However, the prolonged impact of the difficult launch means that we still had to take the brutal and heartbreaking step of reducing the size of the studio once again to ensure the long-term future of the company and the projects we continue to build.

To everyone affected: thank you. Your work and creativity helped shape this studio and we will do everything we can to support you in finding your next opportunity. My thoughts today are first and foremost with the people leaving the team. We will also be sharing details of affected team members with communities that actively support developers during transitions, to help connect people with new opportunities.

Mark


La honte intersidérale ce studio.
Pour info, ils ne peuvent pas citer le nom, mais c'est bien Rockstar qui est désigné coupable.
Il faut les comprendre en même temps, Mindseye ca fait peur à GTA VI...
Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/posts/buildarocketboy_today-is-a-very-difficult-day-for-our-studio-activity-7435031513055784960-2iQD?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAABLrrSYBfXHQZLRai76S2JEKfEnqXX6n8o8
    tags : gta rockstar studio mindseye buildarocketboy
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/05/2026 at 11:40 AM by beyondgood074
    comments (5)
    vyse posted the 03/05/2026 at 12:06 PM
    Quel tocard ce benzie..
    rogeraf posted the 03/05/2026 at 01:03 PM
    Ridicule. Heureusement qu'ils ont fait peu de ventes
    gasmok2 posted the 03/05/2026 at 01:11 PM
    C'est un peu gros, mais si après enquête, il s'esy avéré qu'ils ont des preuves solides, ça craindrait aussi.
    Je ne me lancerai pas dans un procès contre R* (si c'est bien d'eux dont il s'agit) si je n'avais pas un dossier en Titane.
    magneto860 posted the 03/05/2026 at 01:46 PM
    Ce travail a pris beaucoup plus de temps que prévu, mais il a désormais donné lieu à des preuves accablantes d’espionnage organisé et de sabotage d’entreprise affectant MindsEye. Étant donné que cette affaire évolue vers des poursuites, nous ne pouvons pas encore partager publiquement tous les détails.

    Pour info, ils ne peuvent pas citer le nom, mais c'est bien Rockstar qui est désigné coupable.
    Le trailer m'avait fait penser à Cyberpunk, pas à GTA. Pourquoi Rockstar ? C'est sur un jeu de bagnoles finalement ?
    beyondgood074 posted the 03/05/2026 at 01:49 PM
    Rockstar parce qu'ils sont en clash avec eux depuis des années, Benzie le fondateur de BARB est l'ancien Producer des GTA, et il est parti en procès de chez eux.
    A la base Mindseye c'était censé être un GTA like... a la base
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo