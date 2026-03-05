profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6709
visites since opening : 12435468
guiguif > blog
all
Suikoden: Premier trailer pour l'anime
Cette adaptation de Sukoden II débutera sa diffusion en Octobre.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/05/2026 at 09:42 AM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    hyoga57 posted the 03/05/2026 at 10:07 AM
    J’espère 24 épisodes au moins.
    shirou posted the 03/05/2026 at 10:15 AM
    Bolgan a perdu du poids non ?
    hyoga57 posted the 03/05/2026 at 10:25 AM
    shirou T’as vu ça. Le régime de fou là.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo