profile
Blue Prince
1
Likers
name : Blue Prince
platform : PC
editor : Raw Fury
developer : Indépendant
genre : puzzle
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6124
visites since opening : 10644805
nicolasgourry > blog
all
ça va faire plaisir à certains : Blue prince NS2 Boîte complet ^^


IGNFrance 10/10 / Actugaming 9/10 / Numerama 9/10 / CNPlay 8/10 / GAC 7,5/10

it will NOT be a game key card, full game on cart!
Ce ne sera pas une clé de jeu, mais un jeu complet sur cartouche !
X
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    burningcrimson, pimoody, jowy14, kisukesan
    posted the 03/04/2026 at 01:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    judebox posted the 03/04/2026 at 01:58 PM
    Et ça fait plaisir ! J'imagine qu'il ne doit pas être très lourd en plus.
    Et c'est pas la première fois qu'un "petit" éditeur montre l'exemple...
    pimoody posted the 03/04/2026 at 02:00 PM
    Je le prendrais en boîte du coup.
    derno posted the 03/04/2026 at 02:14 PM
    je suis doublement triste qu'il soit en anglais maintenant ^^"
    fdestroyer posted the 03/04/2026 at 03:09 PM
    Signe que Big-N sortirait des cartouches plus légères?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo