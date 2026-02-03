1. [NS2] Mario Tennis Fever – 14,577 / 54,099

2. [NSW] Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined – 12,413 / 222,078

3. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 10,418 / 2,835,912

4. [NS2] Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined – 10,304 / 194,022

5. [PS5] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties – 7,205 / 65,376

6. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,675 / 8,384,463

7. [NS2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 5,099 / 72,571

8. [PS5] Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined – 5,015 / 135,613

9. [NSW] Minecraft – 4,305 / 4,155,509

10. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 4,192 / 1,703,991



11. [PS5] Nioh 3 – 4,190 / 54,462

12. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 3,869 / 1,615,347

13. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 3,617 / 1,090,540

14. [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties – 3,568 / 23,413

15. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 3,300 / 6,548,183

16. [NS2] Kirby Air Riders – 3,212 / 503,283

17. [NS2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 3,128 / 275,162

18. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – 2,983 / 324,326

19. [NS2] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties – 2,941 / 18,929

20. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 2,760 / 1,486,229

21. [NS2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – 2,433 / 167,727

22. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza – 2,283 / 480,657

23. [PS5] Ys X: Proud Nordics – 2,244 / NEW

24. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 2,149 / 5,882,104

25. [NS2] Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – 1,775 / 35,711

26. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 1,751 / 4,518,266

27. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 1,706 / 1,481,312

28. [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 – 1,460 / 154,584

29. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 1,404 / 2,609,156

30. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 1,325 / 5,665,135