profile
Pragmata
3
Likers
name : Pragmata
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
thejoke
6
Likes
Likers
thejoke
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 39
visites since opening : 63369
thejoke > blog
[bon plan] Pragmata PS5 à 42 euros
https://www.auchan.fr/pragmata-ps5/pr-C1867650?offerType=DEFAULT

Chez Auchan

Un bon petit prix, j'ai bien apprécié la demo perso.
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    skuldleif, burningcrimson, jenicris
    posted the 03/02/2026 at 05:12 PM by thejoke
    comments (3)
    marchand2sable posted the 03/02/2026 at 05:37 PM
    Nice merci pour l'info, c'est day one pour moi aussi lui.
    burningcrimson posted the 03/02/2026 at 05:50 PM
    Il sort en Mars ou Avril ? Merci pour le bon plan
    jenicris posted the 03/02/2026 at 06:30 PM
    Top
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo