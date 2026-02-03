accueil
name :
Pragmata
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
Xbox Series X
-
articles :
39
visites since opening :
63369
thejoke
> blog
[bon plan] Pragmata PS5 à 42 euros
https://www.auchan.fr/pragmata-ps5/pr-C1867650?offerType=DEFAULT
Chez Auchan
Un bon petit prix, j'ai bien apprécié la demo perso.
marchand2sable
posted
the 03/02/2026 at 05:37 PM
Nice merci pour l'info, c'est day one pour moi aussi lui.
burningcrimson
posted
the 03/02/2026 at 05:50 PM
Il sort en Mars ou Avril ? Merci pour le bon plan
jenicris
posted
the 03/02/2026 at 06:30 PM
Top
