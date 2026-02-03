profile
solarr
9
Likes
Likers
solarr
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 345
visites since opening : 671034
solarr > blog
all
"Lees Siiimmpsoooonns !"
G

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/02/2026 at 01:59 PM by solarr
    comments (7)
    ouroboros4 posted the 03/02/2026 at 02:02 PM
    Je pense pas que ce genre d'article soit adapter ici
    ça va inévitablement déraper....
    solarr posted the 03/02/2026 at 02:10 PM
    ouroboros4 tu as raison
    ouroboros4 posted the 03/02/2026 at 02:10 PM
    solarr Après laisse si tu veux, mais connaissant certain membre ici
    solarr posted the 03/02/2026 at 02:12 PM
    ouroboros4 je pense que c'est d'utilité publique, mais bon... nous sommes le grand public, très loin de "l'élite"..

    Si ça dérape, je supprime. Bref, je supprimerai même si ça ne dérape pas.
    ouroboros4 posted the 03/02/2026 at 02:12 PM
    solarr
    solarr posted the 03/02/2026 at 02:14 PM
    ouroboros4
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/02/2026 at 02:21 PM
    solarr Supprime, les modos aiment pas ce genre de sujets
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo