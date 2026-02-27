Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Pokemon Vents et Vagues
name : Pokemon Vents et Vagues
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : RPG
[Pokémon Vents & Vagues] Un comparatif avec Pokémon Écarlate & Violet


Voici les images :









Et tout ça en vidéo :



Pokémon Vents & Vagues sortira sur Switch 2 l'année prochaine.

Source : https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1rgdwxd/comparisons_between_pokemon_scarletviolet_and//
    posted the 02/27/2026 at 06:50 PM by link49
    comments (5)
    shambala93 posted the 02/27/2026 at 06:52 PM
    Les Pokemon sont aussi degeulasses, ils n’ont aucune textures rien ! Les couleurs sont immondes !
    ouroboros4 posted the 02/27/2026 at 06:55 PM
    Encore heureux vu l'écart de puissance des deux consoles
    zekk posted the 02/27/2026 at 06:59 PM
    C’est pas ça qui va me faire craquer pour la Switch 2
    link49 posted the 02/27/2026 at 07:00 PM
    J'aime assez le rendu graphique, même si ce n'est pas ça que je recherche dans la saga Pokémon. L'effet de l'eau est très réussi je trouve.
    burningcrimson posted the 02/27/2026 at 07:00 PM
    Les graphismes me conviennent. J espère juste beaucoup de contenu post game, une grande et intéressante région à explorer et une difficulté bien dosé car les jeux sont devenu trop faciles.
