La Team ASOBI recrute pour son prochain jeu !
Le studio japonais derrière le jeu Astro Bot recrute actuellement pour son prochain jeu !

Si vous vous sentez capable, pourquoi pas x)



https://x.com/zuby_tech/status/2027355470311100863?s=46
    altendorf posted the 02/27/2026 at 02:03 PM
    Ape Escape reboot
    natedrake posted the 02/27/2026 at 02:09 PM
    Astro Bot 2
    ouroboros4 posted the 02/27/2026 at 02:09 PM
    natedrake
    ravyxxs posted the 02/27/2026 at 02:43 PM
    Avant la fermeture
    shanks posted the 02/27/2026 at 02:44 PM
    GOTY 202X

    (avant 2030 les mecs svp...)
    soulfull posted the 02/27/2026 at 03:01 PM
    J'aurais bien aimé une adaptation Psvr2 de Astro bot.Finalement Sony n'a pas vraiment soutenu son casque.
    micheljackson posted the 02/27/2026 at 03:13 PM
    Après avoir sorti le meilleur "Mario" de ces dernières années,
    je rêve qu'ils fassent leur "Zelda"
