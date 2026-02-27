accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
12
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
nicolasgourry
,
jackfrost
,
shanks
,
rikimaru
,
escobar
,
minbox
,
greggy
,
aozora78
,
magium
,
musm
,
tripy73
,
kevinmccallisterrr
name :
Astro Bot
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
PlayStation Studios
genre :
plates-formes
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
15
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
archesstat
,
genraltow
,
nmariodk
,
neckbreaker71
,
minx
,
raph64
,
kurosama
,
leonr4
,
torotoro59
,
pastorius
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
celebenoit84
,
junaldinho
,
f0lky
ouroboros4
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
643
visites since opening :
1382141
ouroboros4
> blog
La Team ASOBI recrute pour son prochain jeu !
Le studio japonais derrière le jeu Astro Bot recrute actuellement pour son prochain jeu !
Si vous vous sentez capable, pourquoi pas x)
https://x.com/zuby_tech/status/2027355470311100863?s=46
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/27/2026 at 01:56 PM by
ouroboros4
comments (
7
)
altendorf
posted
the 02/27/2026 at 02:03 PM
Ape Escape reboot
natedrake
posted
the 02/27/2026 at 02:09 PM
Astro Bot 2
ouroboros4
posted
the 02/27/2026 at 02:09 PM
natedrake
ravyxxs
posted
the 02/27/2026 at 02:43 PM
Avant la fermeture
shanks
posted
the 02/27/2026 at 02:44 PM
GOTY 202X
(avant 2030 les mecs svp...)
soulfull
posted
the 02/27/2026 at 03:01 PM
J'aurais bien aimé une adaptation Psvr2 de Astro bot.Finalement Sony n'a pas vraiment soutenu son casque.
micheljackson
posted
the 02/27/2026 at 03:13 PM
Après avoir sorti le meilleur "Mario" de ces dernières années,
je rêve qu'ils fassent leur "Zelda"
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
(avant 2030 les mecs svp...)
je rêve qu'ils fassent leur "Zelda"