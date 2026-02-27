profile
[Rappel] Pokémon Presents / 2026.2.27 / 14H30 & 15H


il y a donc deux horaires.
La licence fête ses 30 ans.
Pokémon Rouge et Vert au Japon est arrivé le 27 Février 1996
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rV0cm5FXsCQ
    drybowser
    posted the 02/27/2026 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (11)
    cyr posted the 02/27/2026 at 01:10 PM
    C'est aujourd'hui ? Je pensais que c'était la semaine prochaine.
    ratchet posted the 02/27/2026 at 01:10 PM
    Grosse hype
    kisukesan posted the 02/27/2026 at 01:12 PM
    Pourquoi 2 horaires ? C'était prévu ?
    rocan posted the 02/27/2026 at 01:13 PM
    Roulement de tambour… la génération 10 de Pokémon osera-t-elle enfin des graphismes dépassant la Wii, ou restera-t-on sur de la 3DS sous stéroïdes ?
    ratchet posted the 02/27/2026 at 01:18 PM
    kisukesan la première demi-heure c’est le compte à rebours spécial 30ans avec sûrement tout les logos (c’est écrit dans le descriptif YouTube)
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/27/2026 at 01:20 PM
    kisukesan ratchet en gros un rappel historique de la licence et après on aura l’avenir de la licence, à moins que je me trompe.
    pimoody posted the 02/27/2026 at 01:25 PM
    La Hype est là.

    Mon fils vient de recevoir son Pokémon Bleu et sa Gameboy aujourd’hui
    kisukesan posted the 02/27/2026 at 01:29 PM
    ratchet nicolasgourry ça marche, merci !
    ducknsexe posted the 02/27/2026 at 01:32 PM
    Cette switch 2 un vrai rouleau compresseur inarretable, Toujours des jeux
    ratchet posted the 02/27/2026 at 01:37 PM
    nicolasgourry pimoody kisukesan en gros oui !

    Toute annonce de nouvelle génération est toujours mémorable me concernant le temps passe tellement vite bordel….
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/27/2026 at 01:49 PM
    kisukesan ratchet là c'est plus un tripe qu'autre chose.
