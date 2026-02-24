profile
Super Mario Galaxy (le film) : une grosse surprise du casting leakée [SPOIL!]
Jeux Video
J'ai mis la balise [spoil], si t'as cliqué et que tu te plains, je te marbre.

Bon si le leak est confirmé, ce sera probablement officialisé à la vue de tous avant la sortie genre dans une nouvelle bande-annonce, mais il semble que le géant UK Everyman Cinema ait fait une petite bourde lors de la MAJ de la fiche du film :

"After defeating Bowser and saving Brooklyn, Mario faces Wario and Bowser Jr’s evil alliance"

Le descriptif a été retiré en urgence après quelques heures pour quelque chose de random :

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo."

Ptéte une erreur du stagiaire après, on saura bientôt
    posted the 02/24/2026 at 12:59 PM by shanks
    comments (7)
    onimusha posted the 02/24/2026 at 01:02 PM
    euh...c'est qui *ari*
    biboufett posted the 02/24/2026 at 01:07 PM
    ca confirme pourquoi il y a un jouet Wario dans le happy meal Mario Galaxy Movie
    rocan posted the 02/24/2026 at 01:08 PM
    J'ai l'impression que c'est une connerie qui date d'il y a des mois. A la base c'était "Evil alliance", et certains en ont déduit que c'était Wario. Mais c'est Kamek + Bowser Jr.. d'où le fait qu'ils furent transformés en bébés dans le film (comme dans Yoshi Island)
    rocan posted the 02/24/2026 at 01:13 PM
    biboufett Où as-tu vu ça ? je ne trouve pas l'info
    rogeraf posted the 02/24/2026 at 01:18 PM
    Ah cool pour wario. Il devrait avoir un film pour lui tout seul
    ducknsexe posted the 02/24/2026 at 01:20 PM
    Il garde Wario pour le troisième film héhéhéhé
    liberty posted the 02/24/2026 at 01:43 PM
    rogeraf ducknsexe Wario GameBoy qui vole le château de Mario et Peach ? Où Wario motard osef qui aime la thune et a une grosse bande de pote qui adore les mini jeux ? Parce que Wario c'est un anti héro qui a évolué au fur et a mesure.
