J'ai mis la balise [spoil], si t'as cliqué et que tu te plains, je te marbre.
Bon si le leak est confirmé, ce sera probablement officialisé à la vue de tous avant la sortie genre dans une nouvelle bande-annonce, mais il semble que le géant UK Everyman Cinema ait fait une petite bourde lors de la MAJ de la fiche du film :
"After defeating Bowser and saving Brooklyn, Mario faces Wario and Bowser Jr’s evil alliance"
Le descriptif a été retiré en urgence après quelques heures pour quelque chose de random :
"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo."
Ptéte une erreur du stagiaire après, on saura bientôt
posted the 02/24/2026 at 12:59 PM by shanks