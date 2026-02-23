profile
Mario Tennis Fever
name : Mario Tennis Fever
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : sport
images and videos gallery
Charts France S07 : retour gagnant pour Mario Tennis
https://x.com/SELL_JeuxVideo/status/2025958466444034153?s=20
    posted the 02/23/2026 at 04:00 PM by aeris246
    comments (6)
    aeris246 posted the 02/23/2026 at 04:05 PM
    A noter que la Switch 2 domine le top 5 avec deux exclusivités + 3 jeux multi disponible sur Switch 2
    magneto860 posted the 02/23/2026 at 04:14 PM
    Tu as vendu l'article avec tes fleurs, Aeris ? Parce que chez moi l'article est vide.
    aeris246 posted the 02/23/2026 at 04:23 PM
    magneto860 et maintenant ?
    aeris246 posted the 02/23/2026 at 04:26 PM
    Ceux qui ont du mal a voir l'article je leurs suggere de cliquer sur le lien
    rogeraf posted the 02/23/2026 at 04:35 PM
    C'est mario tennis le first place. Y en a qui ont pris le jeu parmi vous, ca vaut le prix, c'est fun ces innovations ?
    magneto860 posted the 02/23/2026 at 05:01 PM
    aeris246 C'est bon. Merci.
