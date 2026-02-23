accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
1
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
name :
Mario Tennis Fever
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
sport
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
aeris246
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1
visites since opening :
302
aeris246
> blog
Charts France S07 : retour gagnant pour Mario Tennis
https://x.com/SELL_JeuxVideo/status/2025958466444034153?s=20
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/23/2026 at 04:00 PM by
aeris246
comments (
6
)
aeris246
posted
the 02/23/2026 at 04:05 PM
A noter que la Switch 2 domine le top 5 avec deux exclusivités + 3 jeux multi disponible sur Switch 2
magneto860
posted
the 02/23/2026 at 04:14 PM
Tu as vendu l’article avec tes fleurs, Aeris ? Parce que chez moi l’article est vide.
aeris246
posted
the 02/23/2026 at 04:23 PM
magneto860
et maintenant ?
aeris246
posted
the 02/23/2026 at 04:26 PM
Ceux qui ont du mal a voir l’article je leurs suggere de cliquer sur le lien
rogeraf
posted
the 02/23/2026 at 04:35 PM
C'est mario tennis le first place. Y en a qui ont pris le jeu parmi vous, ca vaut le prix, c'est fun ces innovations ?
magneto860
posted
the 02/23/2026 at 05:01 PM
aeris246
C’est bon. Merci.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo