accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
0
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Pokemon Champions
platform :
Switch
editor :
The Pokemon Company
developer :
The Pokemon Company
genre :
combat
other versions :
Switch
Switch 2
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
477
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
lastmajor
,
orangina
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tourte
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
barbenoire
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
biboufett
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
spartan1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
opthomas
,
boby3600
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
scalaadcaelum
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
choopssunny
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
rebellion
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
thekingofpop
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
yka
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
shockadelica
,
shaco
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanssou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
cliver
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
gameslover
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
maxine
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
hizoka
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
thelastone
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
pimoody
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
salocin
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
kamina
,
romgamer6859
,
tit64
,
johnt
,
kaa
,
dedoc
,
trichejeux
,
cloc
,
varanime
,
codereferral
,
aggrekuma
,
koriyu
,
krcedric
,
asakk
,
lastboss
,
yais9999
,
malroth
,
op4
,
okiz03
,
darknova
,
angryfighter
,
okagami
,
darkcoca
,
hyunckel
,
link1983
,
fran
,
ocarinak
,
alexkid
,
tolgafury
,
danceteria
,
krilinchauve
,
erosennin
,
pharrell
,
mysth
,
zobiwan83
,
hirami
,
jondub
,
samus68
,
geralttw
,
jumeau
,
odyle54
,
phosfer
,
kwathor
,
daoko
,
bullkass
,
fylen
,
derno
,
flom
,
sk8mag
,
cijfer
,
haorus
,
fausst
,
hyuga51
,
demon
,
suzukube
,
bobobiwan
,
e3ologue
,
suikoden
,
yurienu
,
chiotgamer
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
hibito
,
ronan89
,
bigjunior
,
hyde
,
darkou62
,
siil
,
jisogai
,
papichampote
,
saintsaga
,
bisba
,
cupheadfan
,
maddox69
,
whiteweedow25
,
boyd
,
torotoro59
,
axlenz
,
skypirate
,
ouken
,
rocan
,
escobar
,
solarr
,
snave
,
sylphide
,
saram
,
tripy73
,
tint134
,
toni
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
18886
visites since opening :
32734161
link49
> blog
[Question] Pokémon Rouge Feu & Vert Feuille : Futur bide ou succès?
De nombreux joueurs se plaignent du prix, mais je vois de nombreux autres joueurs qui ont réservés le jeu en double exemplaires, et sont impatients d'y jouer.
Selon vous, Nintendo en vendra par million, ou ça va être un bide?
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/will-pok%C3%A9mon-fire-red-and-leaf-green-for-switch-be-a-million-seller-in-24-hours-from-its-release.1442965/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
aeris246
posted the 02/23/2026 at 02:42 PM by
link49
comments (
11
)
zekk
posted
the 02/23/2026 at 02:44 PM
ça sera évidemment un succès, même un gros succès.
aeris246
posted
the 02/23/2026 at 02:48 PM
Un portage Pokemon qui bide ca existe ?
altendorf
posted
the 02/23/2026 at 02:51 PM
La question sans aucun intérêt. Il est déjà dans le top des ventes sur l'eShop donc succès.
pharrell
posted
the 02/23/2026 at 03:01 PM
Peut être pas la peine de faire énormément d'articles sur le sujet c'est pas non plus la sortie de l'année
Compte tenu de l'investissement (aucun), ça sera forcément un succès sachant que le jeu est déjà bien rentabilisé.
Après ça va pas non plus taper 10 millions, on va vite passer à autre chose. Du moins je l'espère...
cyr
posted
the 02/23/2026 at 03:26 PM
Fan de pokemon , c'est NON. J'ai pas acheter arceus et ZA , alors il y a 0,0000000000000% de chance que je l'achète, même a 1€.
Bon par contre il faudrait pas qu'il fasse le même coup avec pokemon or gbc............je plaisante, aucune chance. Je préfère changer la pile de sauvegarde et y jouer via le game boy player .
shambala93
posted
the 02/23/2026 at 03:34 PM
Cette provocation déguisée.
hypermario
posted
the 02/23/2026 at 03:41 PM
shambala93
C'est sutout un article destiner a faire des commentaires,, alors si tu n'es pas interressé, pourquoi laisser un commentaire ?? en te plaignant, tu fais exactement ce pourquoi il le refera
ratchet
posted
the 02/23/2026 at 03:51 PM
Déjà 6 articles sur le truc. Ca a été annoncer y’a 2j
faut arrêter de forcer.
burningcrimson
posted
the 02/23/2026 at 03:58 PM
Vu les top européen et US de l eshop, on sait tous que ce sera un gros succès, toi même tu le sais
Link49
. Les fans de Pokémon sont de gros fanboys. 20 euros pour un jeu GBA de 40 mo, les jeux DS et 3DS seront à combien ?
kikoo31
posted
the 02/23/2026 at 04:14 PM
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FnjIqchWAAASk_s?format=jpg&name=medium
nyseko
posted
the 02/23/2026 at 04:34 PM
Vu le prix du jeu en occasion, il n'y a aucun doute que la demande est forte et qu'il se vendra bien.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Compte tenu de l'investissement (aucun), ça sera forcément un succès sachant que le jeu est déjà bien rentabilisé.
Après ça va pas non plus taper 10 millions, on va vite passer à autre chose. Du moins je l'espère...
Bon par contre il faudrait pas qu'il fasse le même coup avec pokemon or gbc............je plaisante, aucune chance. Je préfère changer la pile de sauvegarde et y jouer via le game boy player .