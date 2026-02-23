Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
[Question] Pokémon Rouge Feu & Vert Feuille : Futur bide ou succès?


De nombreux joueurs se plaignent du prix, mais je vois de nombreux autres joueurs qui ont réservés le jeu en double exemplaires, et sont impatients d'y jouer.

Selon vous, Nintendo en vendra par million, ou ça va être un bide?

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/will-pok%C3%A9mon-fire-red-and-leaf-green-for-switch-be-a-million-seller-in-24-hours-from-its-release.1442965/
    posted the 02/23/2026 at 02:41 PM by link49
    comments (11)
    zekk posted the 02/23/2026 at 02:44 PM
    ça sera évidemment un succès, même un gros succès.
    aeris246 posted the 02/23/2026 at 02:48 PM
    Un portage Pokemon qui bide ca existe ?
    altendorf posted the 02/23/2026 at 02:51 PM
    La question sans aucun intérêt. Il est déjà dans le top des ventes sur l'eShop donc succès.
    pharrell posted the 02/23/2026 at 03:01 PM
    Peut être pas la peine de faire énormément d'articles sur le sujet c'est pas non plus la sortie de l'année

    Compte tenu de l'investissement (aucun), ça sera forcément un succès sachant que le jeu est déjà bien rentabilisé.

    Après ça va pas non plus taper 10 millions, on va vite passer à autre chose. Du moins je l'espère...
    cyr posted the 02/23/2026 at 03:26 PM
    Fan de pokemon , c'est NON. J'ai pas acheter arceus et ZA , alors il y a 0,0000000000000% de chance que je l'achète, même a 1€.

    Bon par contre il faudrait pas qu'il fasse le même coup avec pokemon or gbc............je plaisante, aucune chance. Je préfère changer la pile de sauvegarde et y jouer via le game boy player .
    shambala93 posted the 02/23/2026 at 03:34 PM
    Cette provocation déguisée.
    hypermario posted the 02/23/2026 at 03:41 PM
    shambala93 C'est sutout un article destiner a faire des commentaires,, alors si tu n'es pas interressé, pourquoi laisser un commentaire ?? en te plaignant, tu fais exactement ce pourquoi il le refera
    ratchet posted the 02/23/2026 at 03:51 PM
    Déjà 6 articles sur le truc. Ca a été annoncer y’a 2j faut arrêter de forcer.
    burningcrimson posted the 02/23/2026 at 03:58 PM
    Vu les top européen et US de l eshop, on sait tous que ce sera un gros succès, toi même tu le sais Link49 . Les fans de Pokémon sont de gros fanboys. 20 euros pour un jeu GBA de 40 mo, les jeux DS et 3DS seront à combien ?
    kikoo31 posted the 02/23/2026 at 04:14 PM
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FnjIqchWAAASk_s?format=jpg&name=medium
    nyseko posted the 02/23/2026 at 04:34 PM
    Vu le prix du jeu en occasion, il n'y a aucun doute que la demande est forte et qu'il se vendra bien.
