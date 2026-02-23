profile
[Evenement] Nintendo Treehouse : Live | Février 2026


24 Février 2026 / 23H00
Super Mario Bros. Wonder – NS2 Edition + Rendez-vous au parc Bellabel I Pokémon Pokopia
Durée : 80 Minutes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SyOGO_ubSo
    posted the 02/23/2026 at 02:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    giru posted the 02/23/2026 at 02:18 PM
    Après Pokémon LeafGreen/FireRed, maintenant c’est Pokopia qui ne devrait pas non plus avoir une grande place dans le prochain Pokémon Présents. On dirait qu’ils font de la place pour la Gen10.
