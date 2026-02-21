accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
[Pokémon Rouge Feu & Vert Feuille] Ce qui devait arriver arriva
"Pokémon Rouge Feu et Vert Feuille sont déjà numéro 1 sur le Nintendo eShop (États-Unis).
Ça ne m'étonne pas. La Switch a vendu beaucoup plus de jeux Pokémon que n'importe quelle autre plateforme, et de loin.
Il existe un public immense pour les anciens jeux de la série."
Source :
https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1raj9dl/already_preloaded_waiting_is_gonna_be_torture/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/21/2026 at 03:39 PM by
link49
comments (
2
)
kambei312
posted
the 02/21/2026 at 03:43 PM
Ça va encore rager
masharu
posted
the 02/21/2026 at 03:49 PM
Le problème c'est le prix. Demain faudra pas s'étonner de voir Noir/Blanc voire X/Y vendu à leur prix d'origines s'ils ajoutent 10 balles à chaque étapes.
