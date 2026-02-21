Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
[Pokémon Rouge Feu & Vert Feuille] Ce qui devait arriver arriva


"Pokémon Rouge Feu et Vert Feuille sont déjà numéro 1 sur le Nintendo eShop (États-Unis).

Ça ne m'étonne pas. La Switch a vendu beaucoup plus de jeux Pokémon que n'importe quelle autre plateforme, et de loin.

Il existe un public immense pour les anciens jeux de la série."

Source : https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1raj9dl/already_preloaded_waiting_is_gonna_be_torture/
    posted the 02/21/2026 at 03:39 PM by link49
    comments (2)
    kambei312 posted the 02/21/2026 at 03:43 PM
    Ça va encore rager
    masharu posted the 02/21/2026 at 03:49 PM
    Le problème c'est le prix. Demain faudra pas s'étonner de voir Noir/Blanc voire X/Y vendu à leur prix d'origines s'ils ajoutent 10 balles à chaque étapes.
