Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Enorme pépite EN VUE !


Je sens que ça va être fou ! Quel énorme boulot abattu par Throughlines Games en 5 ans !

J'adore le plan avec la voile de bateau !

Ca sent la grande aventure !
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    adamjensen, ark, junaldinho
    posted the 02/20/2026 at 05:48 PM by obi69
    comments (3)
    amario posted the 02/20/2026 at 06:29 PM
    C'est l'équipe de forgotten Anne ?
    obi69 posted the 02/20/2026 at 06:35 PM
    amario absolument !
    jacquescechirac posted the 02/20/2026 at 06:52 PM
    putain ça a l'air excellent !
    merci pour la découverte !
    Au passage, Akwartz sur YouTube a sorti une vidéo d un jeu de plate-forme absolument magnifique; The eternal life of Goldman.
    Le jeu est en preview mais ça sent la future pepite indé
