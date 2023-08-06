profile
Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
name : Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
platform : PC
editor : SNK Corporation
developer : SNK Playmore
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch
jaysennnin
jaysennnin
jaysennnin > blog
[Fatal Fury COTW] la saison 2 démarre fort et il y a du lourd qui arrive...


ça commence par Jae Hoon, et il y aura du blue Mary, du geese nightmare, du krauser etc
    posted the 01/20/2026 at 10:18 PM by jaysennnin
