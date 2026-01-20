accueil
la vraie cause de l'explosion dans le studio de Rockstar
Ils ont essayé de lancer GTA VI sur la series S
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
kurosagi
,
burningcrimson
posted the 01/20/2026 at 02:51 PM by
jaysennnin
comments (
12
)
gasmok2
posted
the 01/20/2026 at 02:56 PM
BADUM TSS!!!
Et on applaudi Notre nouveau Roi de l'humour
jaysennnin
posted
the 01/20/2026 at 02:58 PM
gasmok2
et pourtant j'aime bien la séries s
rogeraf
posted
the 01/20/2026 at 02:59 PM
J'me disais aussi ... La switch 2 ils ont pu étouffer les fumées, c'était la semaine dernière
senseisama
posted
the 01/20/2026 at 03:03 PM
Je dirais plutôt qu'il l'on utilisé su switch 2 et que c'était trop puissant. C'est plus crédible
jaysennnin
posted
the 01/20/2026 at 03:05 PM
senseisama
rogeraf
vous êtes horribles
jenicris
posted
the 01/20/2026 at 03:07 PM
draven86
posted
the 01/20/2026 at 03:10 PM
^^
kikoo31
posted
the 01/20/2026 at 04:03 PM
jaysennnin
article de l'annnée
kikoo31
posted
the 01/20/2026 at 04:04 PM
rogeraf
senseisama
pas la peine de troller la Switch 2
elle n'aura jamais de GTA V alors un VI ...
rogeraf
posted
the 01/20/2026 at 04:10 PM
kikoo31
Si Rockstar test la switch 2 pour faire dessus GTA6. En 720p, tout est possible !
gasmok2
posted
the 01/20/2026 at 04:21 PM
jaysennnin
Je plaisante, j'ai même pas de Serie S alors tu sais
senseisama
posted
the 01/20/2026 at 04:32 PM
kikoo31
oooouuuuu
