articles : 435
visites since opening : 955126
jaysennnin > blog
la vraie cause de l'explosion dans le studio de Rockstar
Ils ont essayé de lancer GTA VI sur la series S


    posted the 01/20/2026 at 02:51 PM by jaysennnin
    comments (12)
    gasmok2 posted the 01/20/2026 at 02:56 PM
    BADUM TSS!!!

    Et on applaudi Notre nouveau Roi de l'humour
    jaysennnin posted the 01/20/2026 at 02:58 PM
    gasmok2 et pourtant j'aime bien la séries s
    rogeraf posted the 01/20/2026 at 02:59 PM
    J'me disais aussi ... La switch 2 ils ont pu étouffer les fumées, c'était la semaine dernière
    senseisama posted the 01/20/2026 at 03:03 PM
    Je dirais plutôt qu'il l'on utilisé su switch 2 et que c'était trop puissant. C'est plus crédible
    jaysennnin posted the 01/20/2026 at 03:05 PM
    senseisama rogeraf vous êtes horribles
    jenicris posted the 01/20/2026 at 03:07 PM
    draven86 posted the 01/20/2026 at 03:10 PM
    ^^
    kikoo31 posted the 01/20/2026 at 04:03 PM
    jaysennnin article de l'annnée
    kikoo31 posted the 01/20/2026 at 04:04 PM
    rogeraf senseisama pas la peine de troller la Switch 2
    elle n'aura jamais de GTA V alors un VI ...
    rogeraf posted the 01/20/2026 at 04:10 PM
    kikoo31 Si Rockstar test la switch 2 pour faire dessus GTA6. En 720p, tout est possible !
    gasmok2 posted the 01/20/2026 at 04:21 PM
    jaysennnin
    Je plaisante, j'ai même pas de Serie S alors tu sais
    senseisama posted the 01/20/2026 at 04:32 PM
    kikoo31 oooouuuuu
