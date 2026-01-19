Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Pokemon Pokopia
name : Pokemon Pokopia
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : simulation et gestion
link49
[Famitsu] Pokemon Pokopia : Bientôt le jeu le plus attendu


Voici le dernier classement des jeux les plus attendus de Famitsu, établi selon les votes des lecteurs et présentant les titres que les joueurs japonais souhaitent voir arriver. Pokémon Pokopia a récemment fait une belle progression et se retrouve désormais en deuxième position, à quelques votes seulement de la première place. Découvrez le classement complet ci-dessous. Les votes ont été recueillis entre le 24 décembre et le 6 janvier.

1. [PS5] Pragmata – 673 votes
2. [NS2] Pokemon Pokopia – 647 votes
3. [PS5] Resident Evil Requiem – 557 votes
4. [NS2] Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined – 514 votes
5. [NSW] Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined – 482 votes
6. [PS5] Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined – 387 votes
7. [PS5] Persona 4 Revival – 323 votes
8. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – 286 votes
9. [NS2] Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave – 265 votes
10. [NS2] Mario Tennis Fever – 254 votes
11. [NS2] Splatoon Raiders – 239 votes
12. [PS5] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties – 233 votes
13. [PS5] Nioh 3 – 201 votes
14. [NSW] Rhythm Heaven Groove – 196 votes
15. [NS2] Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – 175 votes
16. [PS5] Onimusha: Way of the Sword – 170 votes
17. [NS2] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 156 votes
18. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 154 votes
19. [PS5] Grand Theft Auto 6 – 143 votes
20. [NS2] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties – 129 votes
21. [NSW] Akiba Lost – 117 votes
22. [NS2] Monster Hunter Stories 3 – 106 votes
23. [NSW] Genshin Impact – 104 votes
24. [NSW] Tales of Berseria Remastered – 103 votes
25. [PS5] Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter – 101 votes
26. [NS2] Akiba Lost – 95 votes
27. [NS2] Fatal Frame 2 Remake – 83 votes
28. [NS2] Resident Evil Requiem – 82 votes
29. [NSW] Hono Gurashi no Niwa – 80 votes
30. [PS5] Code Vein 2 – 71 votes

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/famitsus-most-wanted-games-january-18-2026-pokemon-pokopia-knocking-on-the-door-of-1/
    comments (4)
    cyr posted the 01/19/2026 at 06:07 AM
    Le tarif passe toujours pas pour moi, dommage.
    byaku posted the 01/19/2026 at 06:09 AM
    ou tu additionnes les 3 DQ7 et cest le double de Pokemon et Pragmata....
    zekk posted the 01/19/2026 at 06:46 AM
    byaku
    link49 posted the 01/19/2026 at 06:59 AM
    Perso j'ai hâte de voir ce que ça faire Pokopia au Japon. La licence Pokémon couplée à la formule Animal Crossing, ça peut faire très mal sur ce marché.
