Voici le dernier classement des jeux les plus attendus de Famitsu, établi selon les votes des lecteurs et présentant les titres que les joueurs japonais souhaitent voir arriver. Pokémon Pokopia a récemment fait une belle progression et se retrouve désormais en deuxième position, à quelques votes seulement de la première place. Découvrez le classement complet ci-dessous. Les votes ont été recueillis entre le 24 décembre et le 6 janvier.
1. [PS5] Pragmata – 673 votes
2. [NS2] Pokemon Pokopia – 647 votes
3. [PS5] Resident Evil Requiem – 557 votes
4. [NS2] Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined – 514 votes
5. [NSW] Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined – 482 votes
6. [PS5] Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined – 387 votes
7. [PS5] Persona 4 Revival – 323 votes
8. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – 286 votes
9. [NS2] Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave – 265 votes
10. [NS2] Mario Tennis Fever – 254 votes
11. [NS2] Splatoon Raiders – 239 votes
12. [PS5] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties – 233 votes
13. [PS5] Nioh 3 – 201 votes
14. [NSW] Rhythm Heaven Groove – 196 votes
15. [NS2] Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – 175 votes
16. [PS5] Onimusha: Way of the Sword – 170 votes
17. [NS2] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 156 votes
18. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 154 votes
19. [PS5] Grand Theft Auto 6 – 143 votes
20. [NS2] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties – 129 votes
21. [NSW] Akiba Lost – 117 votes
22. [NS2] Monster Hunter Stories 3 – 106 votes
23. [NSW] Genshin Impact – 104 votes
24. [NSW] Tales of Berseria Remastered – 103 votes
25. [PS5] Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter – 101 votes
26. [NS2] Akiba Lost – 95 votes
27. [NS2] Fatal Frame 2 Remake – 83 votes
28. [NS2] Resident Evil Requiem – 82 votes
29. [NSW] Hono Gurashi no Niwa – 80 votes
30. [PS5] Code Vein 2 – 71 votes
Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/famitsus-most-wanted-games-january-18-2026-pokemon-pokopia-knocking-on-the-door-of-1/