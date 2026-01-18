accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
16
❤
Likers
Final Fantasy VII Remake : Intergrade
Playstation 5
Square Enix
Square Enix
action-RPG
PC
478
Who likes this ?
18796
32218041
[Switch 2]FF VII Remake sort ce jeudi, allez vous l'acheter?
Le jeu Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade sortira en boîte le 22 janvier 2026 sur Nintendo Switch 2.
Il sera aussi disponible en dématérialisé sur Xbox Series. Pensez-vous que vous allez le prendre?
Source :
https://www.nintendo.com/fr-fr/Jeux/Jeux-Nintendo-Switch-2/FINAL-FANTASY-VII-REMAKE-INTERGRADE-2789733.html?srsltid=AfmBOopG6wk3cls8owf_pDiK23MAtJhHkQzrCRVPyt_AeRmNXDGfWkjw#gameDetails/
0
Like
posted the 01/18/2026 at 02:07 PM by
link49
23
snave
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 02:11 PM
Non, déjà fait et platiné sur PS4/PS5. La Switch 2 (et les consoles Nintendo en général) dans mon cas, c'est uniquement pour les jeux Nintendo.
jf17
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 02:12 PM
J'ai fait la demo pour voir ce que la switch 2 avait dans le ventre, mais je l'ai déjà fait sur ps4/ps5 et pc. Je ne repasserai pas a la caisse .
ouroboros4
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 02:26 PM
J'ai l'ai sur PS5.
Aucune raison de le refaire en 30 fps.
narustorm
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 02:41 PM
Pas du tout
Je l'ai en vrai physique sur ps5 et au besoin j'ai le ps portal.
darkwii
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 02:50 PM
Narustorm
mouais je sais pas si on peut parler de vrai physique sur ps5 ou d autres plateformes quand tu as la moitié du jeu sur le blu-ray et tu dois télécharger l autre moitié
xynot
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 02:52 PM
déjà fait sur PS4
jenicris
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 02:56 PM
Déjà fait y a 6 ans et fini plusieurs fois
senseisama
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 02:57 PM
Barret a clairement la réponse sur l'image
aeris504
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 03:25 PM
Non merci sans façon.
Pas touché a un FF depuis 16 ans (depuis 2010 avec FF13) et c'est pas pret de changer. Autrefois j'aimais bien, aujourd'hui je ne supporte plus cette licence.
suzukube
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 03:27 PM
Non je n'ai plus de place sur ma switch
forte
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 03:30 PM
ouroboros4
La même. Surtout que la place est moins chère sur PS5. Et puis bon, Nintendo, chez moi, ce n'est que pour les exclus.
romcro
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 03:35 PM
Preco sur xbox. Vivement le weekpro que je passe tout mon temps dessuy
derno
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 03:36 PM
je m'en tient toujours à mon pas de GKC au prix du neuf voir en neuf tout cour.
narustorm
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 03:47 PM
darkwii
je prend que des jeux complet.
Jai vraiment pas beaucoup de jeu non complet cd
judebox
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 04:11 PM
Déjà fait il y a 5 an sur pc, donc non
guiguif
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 04:18 PM
deja fait en meilleure version
shambala93
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 04:24 PM
En 30 fps sur une carte vide
thelastone
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 04:51 PM
Pourquoi faire , par contre un petit rebirth pourquoi pas
jenicris
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 04:54 PM
forte
cyr
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 05:01 PM
Toujours les même qui se rassure ensemble c'est beau.
Pour ma part non, pas ce jeudi. Quand il sera en promo peut-être.
vieuxconsoleux
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 05:02 PM
Oui
drybowser
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 05:10 PM
Pareil hélas comme la plupart des portages Nintendo fait à l'arrache pour rattraper son retard, les jeux qui m intéressaient je les ai déjà fait sur pc, l argument de les avoir en version hybrid est séduisante mais pas au point de repasser plein pot à la caisse
darkwii
posted
the 01/18/2026 at 05:11 PM
Oui il ya des chances je l ai jamais fait
