profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
oniclem
9
Likes
Likers
oniclem
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 150
visites since opening : 202479
oniclem > blog
Carnival Massacre : horreur retro
Salut à tous,

J'espère que vous allez bien

Petite découverte du weekend, ça s'appelle Carnival Massacre, un survival horror indé très largement inspiré des tous premiers Resident Evil !
On découvre ensemble la démo ! Le jeu complet est disponible à seulement 4,99€ sur Steam !

Bon visionnage et bon weekend à tous !

Oniclem's - https://www.youtube.com/@Oniclems
    tags : steam residentevil horror
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    burningcrimson, sdkios, marchand2sable
    posted the 01/17/2026 at 05:07 PM by oniclem
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo