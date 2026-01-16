Voici 2 top 30 permettant de voir les ventes sur chaque semaine passée puisqu'on a eu dernièrement un top des ventes fusionné (2 semaines au lieu d'une):
1 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 73,579 (2,741,960)
2 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 50,560 (283,114)
3 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 41,840 (230,375)
4 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 37,670 (462,507)
5 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 35,489 (1,565,312)
6 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 33,554 (1,037,708 )
7 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 19,896 (455,102)
8 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 18,900 (145,336)
9 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 15,136 (8,326,254)
10 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 12,763 (4,121,955)
11 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,980 (6,522,463)
12 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 11,829 (1,464,487)
13 [SW2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Koei Tecmo, 11/06/25) – 9,651 (157,684)
14 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 9,187 (5,862,107)
15 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 8,625 (142,588 )
16 [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 7,312 (222,931)
17 [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 6,865 (323,304)
18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5,927 (1,466,902)
19 [SW2] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 5,871 (141,188 )
20 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 5,186 (179,237)
21 [SW2] Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 5,133 (90,850)
22 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4,581 (1,683,153)
23 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintend0, 09/09/22) – 4,305 (4,506,090)
24 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 3,957 (473,644)
25 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 3,487 (5,655,809)
26 [SW2] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World (Nintendo, 08/28/25) – 3,414 (52,998 )
27 [NSW] The Exit 8 / Platform 8 (PLAYISM, 11/28/24) – 3,381 (83,080)
28 [NSW] The Battle Cats! Unite (Ponos, 12/03/20) – 3,157 (377,063)
29 [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 3,149 (313,611)
30 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 3,025 (297,442)
Donc la seconde semaine et on voit la chute:
1 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 19,290 (2,761,250)
2 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 18,806 (1,056,514)
3 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 12,351 (1,577,663)
4 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 11,028 (294,142)
5 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 11,008 (241,383)
6 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 10,042 (472,549)
7 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,808 (8,334,062)
8 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 6,080 (4,128,035)
9 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 5,078 (460,180)
10 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,036 (6,527,499)
11 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 4,654 (1,469,141)
12 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 4,157 (149,493)
13 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,086 (5,866,193 )
14 [SW2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Koei Tecmo, 11/06/25) – 3,752 (161,436)
15 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,679 (1,686,832)
16 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,028 (3,768,448 )
17 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 2,914 (145,502)
18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,801 (1,469,703)
19 [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 2,613 (325,917)
20 [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 2,374 (225,305)
21 [SW2] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 2,118 (143,306)
22 [SW2] Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 1,983 (92,833)
23 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintend0, 09/09/22) – 1,935 (4,508,025)
24 [NSW] Run for Money: Hunters vs. Runners! Can You Win as Either? (D3 Publisher, 12/04/25) – 1,595 (9,500)
25 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 1,452 (5,657,261)
26 [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (SIE, 10/02/25) – 1,415 (203,748 )
27 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 1,410 (180,647)
28 [SW2] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 1,341 (50,579)
29 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 1,290 (2,060,492)
30 [NSW] The Exit 8 / Platform 8 (PLAYISM, 11/28/24) – 1,241 (84,321)
C’est preoccupant
La marque est vraiment devenue inexistante la bas
"chez PlayStation c'est dans le digital que ça se passe"
Donc ils suivent scrupuleusement la politique d'Xbox
C'est d'une violence.
senseisama donc les boîtes c'est bientôt fini chez PlayStation ?
Il y a un jeu ps5. Soyez un peu sérieux quand vous faites ce genre de news
Mais je suis d'accord que ces articles Top Vente sont absurdes et donne une vision quelque peu erronée du marché surtout quand un titre est dispo uniquement en démat.