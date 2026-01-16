Voici 2 top 30 permettant de voir les ventes sur chaque semaine passée puisqu'on a eu dernièrement un top des ventes fusionné (2 semaines au lieu d'une):



1 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 73,579 (2,741,960)

2 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 50,560 (283,114)

3 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 41,840 (230,375)

4 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 37,670 (462,507)

5 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 35,489 (1,565,312)

6 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 33,554 (1,037,708 )

7 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 19,896 (455,102)

8 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 18,900 (145,336)

9 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 15,136 (8,326,254)

10 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 12,763 (4,121,955)

11 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,980 (6,522,463)

12 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 11,829 (1,464,487)

13 [SW2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Koei Tecmo, 11/06/25) – 9,651 (157,684)

14 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 9,187 (5,862,107)

15 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 8,625 (142,588 )

16 [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 7,312 (222,931)

17 [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 6,865 (323,304)

18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5,927 (1,466,902)

19 [SW2] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 5,871 (141,188 )

20 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 5,186 (179,237)

21 [SW2] Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 5,133 (90,850)

22 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4,581 (1,683,153)

23 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintend0, 09/09/22) – 4,305 (4,506,090)

24 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 3,957 (473,644)

25 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 3,487 (5,655,809)

26 [SW2] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World (Nintendo, 08/28/25) – 3,414 (52,998 )

27 [NSW] The Exit 8 / Platform 8 (PLAYISM, 11/28/24) – 3,381 (83,080)

28 [NSW] The Battle Cats! Unite (Ponos, 12/03/20) – 3,157 (377,063)

29 [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 3,149 (313,611)

30 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 3,025 (297,442)



Donc la seconde semaine et on voit la chute:



1 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 19,290 (2,761,250)

2 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 18,806 (1,056,514)

3 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 12,351 (1,577,663)

4 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 11,028 (294,142)

5 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 11,008 (241,383)

6 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 10,042 (472,549)

7 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,808 (8,334,062)

8 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 6,080 (4,128,035)

9 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 5,078 (460,180)

10 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,036 (6,527,499)

11 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 4,654 (1,469,141)

12 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 4,157 (149,493)

13 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,086 (5,866,193 )

14 [SW2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Koei Tecmo, 11/06/25) – 3,752 (161,436)

15 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,679 (1,686,832)

16 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,028 (3,768,448 )

17 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 2,914 (145,502)

18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,801 (1,469,703)

19 [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 2,613 (325,917)

20 [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 2,374 (225,305)

21 [SW2] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 2,118 (143,306)

22 [SW2] Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 1,983 (92,833)

23 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintend0, 09/09/22) – 1,935 (4,508,025)

24 [NSW] Run for Money: Hunters vs. Runners! Can You Win as Either? (D3 Publisher, 12/04/25) – 1,595 (9,500)

25 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 1,452 (5,657,261)

26 [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (SIE, 10/02/25) – 1,415 (203,748 )

27 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 1,410 (180,647)

28 [SW2] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 1,341 (50,579)

29 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 1,290 (2,060,492)

30 [NSW] The Exit 8 / Platform 8 (PLAYISM, 11/28/24) – 1,241 (84,321)