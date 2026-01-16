HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
profile
newtechnix
12
Likes
Likers
newtechnix
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 563
visites since opening : 983087
newtechnix > blog
TOP 30 double semaine/double top
Voici 2 top 30 permettant de voir les ventes sur chaque semaine passée puisqu'on a eu dernièrement un top des ventes fusionné (2 semaines au lieu d'une):

1 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 73,579 (2,741,960)
2 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 50,560 (283,114)
3 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 41,840 (230,375)
4 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 37,670 (462,507)
5 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 35,489 (1,565,312)
6 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 33,554 (1,037,708 )
7 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 19,896 (455,102)
8 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 18,900 (145,336)
9 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 15,136 (8,326,254)
10 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 12,763 (4,121,955)
11 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,980 (6,522,463)
12 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 11,829 (1,464,487)
13 [SW2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Koei Tecmo, 11/06/25) – 9,651 (157,684)
14 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 9,187 (5,862,107)
15 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 8,625 (142,588 )
16 [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 7,312 (222,931)
17 [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 6,865 (323,304)
18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5,927 (1,466,902)
19 [SW2] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 5,871 (141,188 )
20 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 5,186 (179,237)
21 [SW2] Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 5,133 (90,850)
22 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4,581 (1,683,153)
23 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintend0, 09/09/22) – 4,305 (4,506,090)
24 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 3,957 (473,644)
25 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 3,487 (5,655,809)
26 [SW2] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World (Nintendo, 08/28/25) – 3,414 (52,998 )
27 [NSW] The Exit 8 / Platform 8 (PLAYISM, 11/28/24) – 3,381 (83,080)
28 [NSW] The Battle Cats! Unite (Ponos, 12/03/20) – 3,157 (377,063)
29 [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 3,149 (313,611)
30 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 3,025 (297,442)

Donc la seconde semaine et on voit la chute:

1 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 19,290 (2,761,250)
2 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 18,806 (1,056,514)
3 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 12,351 (1,577,663)
4 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 11,028 (294,142)
5 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 11,008 (241,383)
6 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 10,042 (472,549)
7 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,808 (8,334,062)
8 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 6,080 (4,128,035)
9 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 5,078 (460,180)
10 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,036 (6,527,499)
11 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 4,654 (1,469,141)
12 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 4,157 (149,493)
13 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,086 (5,866,193 )
14 [SW2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Koei Tecmo, 11/06/25) – 3,752 (161,436)
15 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,679 (1,686,832)
16 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,028 (3,768,448 )
17 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 2,914 (145,502)
18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,801 (1,469,703)
19 [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 2,613 (325,917)
20 [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 2,374 (225,305)
21 [SW2] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 2,118 (143,306)
22 [SW2] Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 1,983 (92,833)
23 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintend0, 09/09/22) – 1,935 (4,508,025)
24 [NSW] Run for Money: Hunters vs. Runners! Can You Win as Either? (D3 Publisher, 12/04/25) – 1,595 (9,500)
25 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 1,452 (5,657,261)
26 [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (SIE, 10/02/25) – 1,415 (203,748 )
27 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 1,410 (180,647)
28 [SW2] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 1,341 (50,579)
29 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 1,290 (2,060,492)
30 [NSW] The Exit 8 / Platform 8 (PLAYISM, 11/28/24) – 1,241 (84,321)
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    aeris504
    posted the 01/16/2026 at 10:17 AM by newtechnix
    comments (18)
    senseisama posted the 01/16/2026 at 10:19 AM
    Pas les hardware ?
    newtechnix posted the 01/16/2026 at 10:21 AM
    senseisama je vais si je trouve moi je fais que les top 30
    newtechnix posted the 01/16/2026 at 10:24 AM
    Dans la semaine la plus importante c'est 100% dominé par Nintendo, on comprends que Ghost of Yotei qui monte à 1415 ventes ne pouvait donc se placer dans le top 30 car le minimum pour être dans le top était de 3025 ventes minimum.
    aeris504 posted the 01/16/2026 at 10:31 AM
    Aucun jeu PS5 dans les deux top 30

    C’est preoccupant
    badeuh posted the 01/16/2026 at 10:56 AM
    newtechnix Question (désolé ça fait bien 100x que qqun demande) : Ici, est-il uniquement question des ventes physiques ?
    senseisama posted the 01/16/2026 at 11:01 AM
    aeris504 chez PlayStation c'est dans le digital que ça se passe
    senseisama posted the 01/16/2026 at 11:02 AM
    badeuh oui
    aeris504 posted the 01/16/2026 at 11:10 AM
    senseisama Donc ya plus de rayons Playstation dans les boutiques japonaises

    La marque est vraiment devenue inexistante la bas
    gasmok2 posted the 01/16/2026 at 11:14 AM
    senseisama
    "chez PlayStation c'est dans le digital que ça se passe"
    Donc ils suivent scrupuleusement la politique d'Xbox
    cyr posted the 01/16/2026 at 11:26 AM
    newtechnix je vois 1 seul jeux hors switch/switch2 dans le top 30 de la semaine dernière, et 0 dans la première semaine...

    C'est d'une violence.

    senseisama donc les boîtes c'est bientôt fini chez PlayStation ?
    senseisama posted the 01/16/2026 at 11:29 AM
    aeris504 gasmok2 cyr depuis la ps4 le marché japonais est un amuse bouche pour sony
    senseisama posted the 01/16/2026 at 11:35 AM
    aeris504 gasmok2 senseisama mais le nouveau président veut redoré le blason. On verra bien dans l'avenir
    kidicarus posted the 01/16/2026 at 11:39 AM
    Mais c'est quoi ce top incohérent ?
    Il y a un jeu ps5. Soyez un peu sérieux quand vous faites ce genre de news
    newtechnix posted the 01/16/2026 at 01:28 PM
    badeuh C'est uniquement physique donc cela ne reflète pas la réalité mais on va dire permet de voir une tendance de ce qui marche ou pas avec toutefois quelques rares exception ou un jeu demat peut mieux performe qu'un jeux physique mais c'est très particulier.
    badeuh posted the 01/16/2026 at 01:44 PM
    newtechnix et senseisama merci pour la précision
    cyr posted the 01/16/2026 at 04:16 PM
    kidicarus on peut jouer a "trouver Charlie ", ou chercher l'erreur.
    jobiwan posted the 01/16/2026 at 04:57 PM
    gasmok2 C'est le digital qui est mis en avant depuis le nouveau modèle à bas prix. Mais rien ne leur interdit pour le joueur japonais de prendre en option le lecteur Blu-Ray, si le physique prime dans leur choix.

    Mais je suis d'accord que ces articles Top Vente sont absurdes et donne une vision quelque peu erronée du marché surtout quand un titre est dispo uniquement en démat.
    kidicarus posted the 01/16/2026 at 05:22 PM
    cyr
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo