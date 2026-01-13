profile
High on Life
1
Likers
name : High on Life
platform : PC
editor : Squanch Games
developer : Squanch Games
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - Xbox Series X
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6063
visites since opening : 10396851
nicolasgourry > blog
all
High On Life : NS 2 Edition / Boite complet







Version : NS2
• Compatibilité mode "souris"
• Improved VFX Quality
• Upgraded Texture Quality
• Higher frame rate
• Enhanced resolution
• 1080P/30FPS en mode "salon" sur NS2

Mise à jour gratuite si vous avez la version Switch
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/13/2026 at 08:50 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    cyr posted the 01/13/2026 at 10:07 AM
    Connais pas. Et pas intéressé.
    Le jeux pèse combien ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/13/2026 at 10:10 AM
    cyr 30.5 GB
    https://www.nintendo.com/fr-fr/Jeux/Nintendo-Switch-2-Edition/High-On-Life-Nintendo-Switch-2-Edition-2909641.html
    cyr posted the 01/13/2026 at 05:11 PM
    nicolasgourry ok. Pour le coup c'est bien plus a ce que je pensais. Je vais regarder 1 vidéos ou 2 pour voir
    dono56 posted the 01/13/2026 at 08:06 PM
    Le 2 sera en GKC ...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo