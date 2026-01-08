accueil
Il y aura un 4eme jeu "surprise" au dev direct Xbox
posted the 01/08/2026 at 06:03 PM by
skuldleif
comments (
3
)
zanpa
posted
the 01/08/2026 at 06:14 PM
qui sera annulé 6 mois plus tard ?
skuldleif
posted
the 01/08/2026 at 06:17 PM
zanpa
yes comme aucun de leur jeu annoncé en shadow drop / surprise
Aller hop ça dégage
Le jeu secret sera développé par un studio qui a lancé un jeu l'année dernière.
https://x.com/i/status/2009319764045517073
skuldleif
posted
the 01/08/2026 at 06:20 PM
Plutôt sortie d'ici 6 mois plus tard du coup
