profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
Conference xbox
Xbox annonce une conférence le 22 janvier 19h avec fable, forza horizon 6 et le nouveau jeux des,créateurs de pokemon
Mylor
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/08/2026 at 02:30 PM by
mylor
comments (
7
)
kinectical
posted
the 01/08/2026 at 02:31 PM
Enfin du gameplay pour Fable
et j'espère une date de sorti
skuldleif
posted
the 01/08/2026 at 02:32 PM
"2026 is going to be an incredible year for Xbox players – you might even call it a… fabled year. "
"Fittingly for Xbox's 25th anniversary year, that includes the return of some of our most legendary franchises"
fable est reconfirmé pour cette annee
Gears a été confirmé pour cette annee avant
c'est bon ya tout qui sort cette annee halo gears fable forza
taiko
posted
the 01/08/2026 at 02:45 PM
skuldleif
j'avoue c'est dingo de sortir les 4 licences phares la même année ????. Après à voir la qualité.
Étonnant de voir playground sortir 2 jeux la même année par contre.
kinectical
posted
the 01/08/2026 at 02:53 PM
skuldleif
si y'a aussi GTA 6 on retourne vraiment dans l'ère Xbox 360/PS3
cyr
posted
the 01/08/2026 at 03:11 PM
Dans un premier temps, j'aurai dit que c'est idiot de lancer autant de cartouche, vu que c'est plier pour la xbox .
Autant les garder pour la prochaine gen
Mais vu que il y a le pc, gamepass , faut voir.
taiko
posted
the 01/08/2026 at 03:17 PM
cyr
faut arrêter de garder maintenant. Ça fait des années qu'ils gardent. Et y'a plus de gen pour Microsoft, ils sont éditeurs maintenant. Leur console, c'est du bonus pour leur abonnement hors de prix. Ils vont espérer en vendre autant qu'asus.
rogeraf
posted
the 01/08/2026 at 03:24 PM
Bonne Forzannée !!!
