« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Soldes qui pourrait peut-être vous intéresser / Jeux NSINS2
Mario Golf : Super Rush : 22,49€
https://www.cultura.com/p-mario-golf-super-rush-0045496427726.html?source=aw&utm_source=affiliation&utm_medium=Editorial+Content&utm_campaign=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.switch-actu.fr&sv1=affiliate&sv_campaign_id=542979&awc=113876_1767775329_b3106b44f8b03e95009d3b3e9a950d57
Super Mario RPG : 24,99€
https://www.cultura.com/p-super-mario-rpg-0045496479954.html?source=aw&utm_source=affiliation&utm_medium=Editorial+Content&utm_campaign=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.switch-actu.fr&sv1=affiliate&sv_campaign_id=542979&awc=113876_1767775277_5d3fd9bcac5a68fdca42ab51862b47c8
The Legend of Zelda : Echoes of Wisdom Nintendo Switch : 26,99€
https://www.fnac.com/a18445258/The-Legend-of-Zelda-Echoes-of-Wisdom-Nintendo-Switch-Jeu-video-Nintendo-Switch?eaf-publisher=AWIN&eaf-name=generiqueaff&eaf-creative=soldesgeneriqueaff&eaf-creativetype=1x1&eseg-name=AWINID&eseg-item=542979&Origin=Awin542979&sv1=affiliate&sv_campaign_id=542979&awc=12665_1767775164_f738fc415d8cb64e41cd3372ca736c4a
Mario & Luigi : l’épopée fraternelle Nintendo Switch : 31,49€
https://www.fnac.com/a13568561/Mario-et-Luigi-l-epopee-fraternelle-Nintendo-Switch-Jeu-video-Nintendo-Switch?eaf-publisher=AWIN&eaf-name=generiqueaff&eaf-creative=generiqueaff&eaf-creativetype=1x1&eseg-name=AWINID&eseg-item=542979&Origin=Awin542979&sv1=affiliate&sv_campaign_id=542979&awc=12665_1767775200_716891bd2c5c50353527a25ba05d0d69
Donkey Kong : Bananza : 47€ Neuf
https://www.e.leclerc/fp/donkey-kong-bananza-nintendo-switch-2-0045496312770?cref=om_aff_awin_Ban_8463_2020-12-08-op-remise-30-awin_542979_128313&sv1=affiliate&sv_campaign_id=542979&awc=15135_1767775060_e3665bcd2985b6092b176c7bfdd2a49c&utm_source=Awin&utm_medium=Editorial+Content&utm_campaign=542979
PS : Article éphémère
Who likes this ?
momotaros
posted the 01/07/2026 at 08:45 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
7
)
cyr
posted
the 01/07/2026 at 08:58 AM
Mince, je pensais que c'etais les promo de l'eshop....
Il y a que mario et luigi, splatoon 3, en promo sur l'eshop.....de Nintendo.
judebox
posted
the 01/07/2026 at 09:09 AM
Ouais, j'ai regardé sur l'eshop et sur les différentes boutiques en ligne, c'est pas fou ce début de soldes...
ouroboros4
posted
the 01/07/2026 at 09:19 AM
Si nous n'êtes pas allergiques aux GKC Hitman est à 30 euros
ouroboros4
posted
the 01/07/2026 at 09:20 AM
Chez FNAC
taiko
posted
the 01/07/2026 at 09:47 AM
Et pour la console ?
cail2
posted
the 01/07/2026 at 10:06 AM
Mince raté Mario RPG à 18€ chez Fnac...
Quand je vois les promo de m*rde en démat', bien content que le physique existe toujours...
liberty
posted
the 01/07/2026 at 10:53 AM
cail2
les promos de merde en demat c'est que chez nintendo pour leurs jeux. Sur Pc, Xbox, Playstation, c'est beaucoup plus intéressant
