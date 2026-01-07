profile
Jeux Vidéo
279
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6048
visites since opening : 10343703
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Soldes qui pourrait peut-être vous intéresser / Jeux NSINS2
Mario Golf : Super Rush : 22,49€
https://www.cultura.com/p-mario-golf-super-rush-0045496427726.html?source=aw&utm_source=affiliation&utm_medium=Editorial+Content&utm_campaign=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.switch-actu.fr&sv1=affiliate&sv_campaign_id=542979&awc=113876_1767775329_b3106b44f8b03e95009d3b3e9a950d57

Super Mario RPG : 24,99€
https://www.cultura.com/p-super-mario-rpg-0045496479954.html?source=aw&utm_source=affiliation&utm_medium=Editorial+Content&utm_campaign=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.switch-actu.fr&sv1=affiliate&sv_campaign_id=542979&awc=113876_1767775277_5d3fd9bcac5a68fdca42ab51862b47c8

The Legend of Zelda : Echoes of Wisdom Nintendo Switch : 26,99€
https://www.fnac.com/a18445258/The-Legend-of-Zelda-Echoes-of-Wisdom-Nintendo-Switch-Jeu-video-Nintendo-Switch?eaf-publisher=AWIN&eaf-name=generiqueaff&eaf-creative=soldesgeneriqueaff&eaf-creativetype=1x1&eseg-name=AWINID&eseg-item=542979&Origin=Awin542979&sv1=affiliate&sv_campaign_id=542979&awc=12665_1767775164_f738fc415d8cb64e41cd3372ca736c4a

Mario & Luigi : l’épopée fraternelle Nintendo Switch : 31,49€
https://www.fnac.com/a13568561/Mario-et-Luigi-l-epopee-fraternelle-Nintendo-Switch-Jeu-video-Nintendo-Switch?eaf-publisher=AWIN&eaf-name=generiqueaff&eaf-creative=generiqueaff&eaf-creativetype=1x1&eseg-name=AWINID&eseg-item=542979&Origin=Awin542979&sv1=affiliate&sv_campaign_id=542979&awc=12665_1767775200_716891bd2c5c50353527a25ba05d0d69

Donkey Kong : Bananza : 47€ Neuf
https://www.e.leclerc/fp/donkey-kong-bananza-nintendo-switch-2-0045496312770?cref=om_aff_awin_Ban_8463_2020-12-08-op-remise-30-awin_542979_128313&sv1=affiliate&sv_campaign_id=542979&awc=15135_1767775060_e3665bcd2985b6092b176c7bfdd2a49c&utm_source=Awin&utm_medium=Editorial+Content&utm_campaign=542979

PS : Article éphémère
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    momotaros
    posted the 01/07/2026 at 08:45 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    cyr posted the 01/07/2026 at 08:58 AM
    Mince, je pensais que c'etais les promo de l'eshop....

    Il y a que mario et luigi, splatoon 3, en promo sur l'eshop.....de Nintendo.
    judebox posted the 01/07/2026 at 09:09 AM
    Ouais, j'ai regardé sur l'eshop et sur les différentes boutiques en ligne, c'est pas fou ce début de soldes...
    ouroboros4 posted the 01/07/2026 at 09:19 AM
    Si nous n'êtes pas allergiques aux GKC Hitman est à 30 euros
    ouroboros4 posted the 01/07/2026 at 09:20 AM
    Chez FNAC
    taiko posted the 01/07/2026 at 09:47 AM
    Et pour la console ?
    cail2 posted the 01/07/2026 at 10:06 AM
    Mince raté Mario RPG à 18€ chez Fnac...
    Quand je vois les promo de m*rde en démat', bien content que le physique existe toujours...
    liberty posted the 01/07/2026 at 10:53 AM
    cail2 les promos de merde en demat c'est que chez nintendo pour leurs jeux. Sur Pc, Xbox, Playstation, c'est beaucoup plus intéressant
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo