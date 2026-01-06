profile
Romeo is a Dead Man
name : Romeo is a Dead Man
platform : PC
editor : Grasshopper Manufacture Inc.
developer : Grasshopper Manufacture
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
guiguif
articles : 6676
visites since opening : 12171344
guiguif > blog
Romeo is a Dead Man : Story Trailer + Previews Video
Nouveau trailer



Previews



    kisukesan, gareauxloups, zoske
    posted the 01/06/2026 at 04:19 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    zoske posted the 01/06/2026 at 04:48 PM
    Romeo is Day One man
    tlj posted the 01/06/2026 at 05:04 PM
    Merci pour cet article de qualité. J'espère que ce jeu sera à nouveau un succès pour Suda 51 (ça commence à remonter...)
    tlj posted the 01/06/2026 at 05:19 PM
    Je viens de regarder une des previews et ça me fait quand même un peu peur cette histoire : les combats sont presque illisibles, dans un monde complètement vide, avec des "ennemis" qui bougent à peine... Ça ressemble à un jeu Suda 51 à moitié fini comme d'hab. Je regrette ces impressions car je l'attendais pas mal. Une bonne surprise quand même au final ?
