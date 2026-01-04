Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Grand Theft Auto VI
1
Likers
name : Grand Theft Auto VI
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Rockstar Games
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
478
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18767
visites since opening : 32034295
link49 > blog
[Rumeur] GTA 6 : Pas d'autre report et un prix de base fixé à 80 $


L'Insider Tom Henderson a déclaré : "Rockstar est maintenant suffisamment confiant pour que GTA 6 sorte cette année." Il n'y aura donc pas de nouveaux reports annoncés.

Il avait déjà annoncé le report de novembre. Il dit aussi que la version de base coûtera 80 $.

Enfin, selon lui, la version PC sortira à l'automne 2027.

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/insider-tom-henderson-says-rockstar-is-now-confident-enough-that-gtavi-will-release-this-year-80-pricetag-for-base-game-speculated.1396657/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/04/2026 at 06:26 AM by link49
    comments (16)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 01/04/2026 at 07:05 AM
    J'attendrai donc 2027
    dalbog posted the 01/04/2026 at 07:19 AM
    Ça ne sortira pas sur Pc avant 1 an et demi/ 2 ans.

    On parle de GTA6, l'optimisation va être longue.
    jenicris posted the 01/04/2026 at 07:24 AM
    A noter que pour le prix et il faut le préciser, c'est dans la partie spéculation de sa vidéo de Insider Gaming
    djfab posted the 01/04/2026 at 07:41 AM
    Le jeu va se vendre à au moins 100 millions d'exemplaires, ils peuvent le vendre à 80 $, ils ont intérêt même de pas prendre le risque d'en freiner certains.
    heracles posted the 01/04/2026 at 07:53 AM
    "la version PC sortira à l'automne 2027" intéressant
    thedoctor posted the 01/04/2026 at 07:54 AM
    1 an pour la version PC, parfait
    abookhouseboy posted the 01/04/2026 at 08:21 AM
    Ready pour 2027 de mon côté.
    link49 posted the 01/04/2026 at 08:21 AM
    Perso, j'attends la version Switch 2.

    Non, je le prendrais day one sur Xbox Series X.
    raioh posted the 01/04/2026 at 08:35 AM
    Même 100€ ça achète et c'est pas déconnant, pour certains c'est leur jeu pour les 10 ans à venir de toute façon
    malroth posted the 01/04/2026 at 08:41 AM
    Çava la sortie pc, pas beaucoup de temps à attendre finalement. Et avoir les jeux à rattraper, on le ressentira meme pas.
    cyr posted the 01/04/2026 at 09:22 AM
    link49 perso, je le prendrai sur la prochaine génération.

    On a bien attendu 3 génération, on peut attendre 2 ou 3 ans supplémentaires.
    link49 posted the 01/04/2026 at 09:24 AM
    Cyr Surtout qu'il est fort probable qu'ils le sorte sur Ps6 et Xbox Series 2.
    aeris504 posted the 01/04/2026 at 09:28 AM
    J’acheterai le jeu seulement si il y a une version Switch 2
    zanpa posted the 01/04/2026 at 09:32 AM
    J’attendrais la version pc
    mooplol posted the 01/04/2026 at 09:36 AM
    raioh peut être qu'ils vendront le mode online dans un pack à 100 dollar ou en stand alone 20 dollars comme pour red dead. Moi ça m'arrangerait ça fera baisser le prix ne fesant que le solo
    supasaiyajin posted the 01/04/2026 at 09:51 AM
    Le jeu qui va rouler sur tout le monde.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo