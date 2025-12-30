accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
279
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugga
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
xrkmx
,
freematt
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
sasuke66
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
gamjys
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
yka
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kr16
,
light
,
bastienosj
,
ducknsexe
,
dehem
,
foxstep
,
marceaupilami
,
arthdy
,
isiel
,
sorakairi86
,
narustorm
,
xp2100
,
i8
,
yanssou
,
ghouledheleter
,
nduvel
,
cavernejeuxvideo
,
slyder
,
zmaragdus
,
leblogdeshacka
,
elcidfx
,
phase1
,
bogsnake
,
squall06
,
draven86
,
xylander
,
johnlaff
,
almightybhunivelze
,
richterbelmont
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
134
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
yka
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
51love
,
yanssou
,
pimoody
,
powerplex
,
tuni
,
suzukube
,
jamrock
,
kisukesan
,
tripy73
,
colibrie
,
esets
,
almightybhunivelze
,
shinz0
,
toastinambour
,
skk
,
gankutsuou
,
osiris67
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
6041
visites since opening :
10311161
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
C'est une blague une NS2 occassion à ce prix !
Switch 2 à 270€ Occasion ?
https://www.leboncoin.fr/ad/consoles/3114274439?kp=google&ka=seabdc&at_medium=sl&at_campaign=fr_lbc_all_com_ggshop_part_prospecting-pmax-shopping-consoles__pr_hmq____&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=21377383140
Switch 2 à 300€ Occasion ?
https://www.leboncoin.fr/ad/consoles/3097101117?kp=google&ka=seabdc&at_medium=sl&at_campaign=fr_lbc_all_com_ggshop_part_prospecting-pmax-shopping-consoles__pr_hmq____&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=21377383140
Switch 2 à 300€ Occasion ?
https://www.leboncoin.fr/ad/consoles/3105485097?kp=google&ka=seabdc&at_medium=sl&at_campaign=fr_lbc_all_com_ggshop_part_prospecting-pmax-shopping-consoles__pr_hmq____&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=21377383140
Switch 2 à 300€ Occasion ?
https://www.leboncoin.fr/ad/consoles/3112655755?kp=google&ka=seabdc&at_medium=sl&at_campaign=fr_lbc_all_com_ggshop_part_prospecting-pmax-shopping-consoles__pr_hmq____&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=21377383140
Pack Switch 2 Mario Kart World à 300€ Occasion ??
https://www.leboncoin.fr/ad/consoles/3115722808?kp=google&ka=seabdc&at_medium=sl&at_campaign=fr_lbc_all_com_ggshop_part_prospecting-pmax-shopping-consoles__pr_hmq____&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=21377383140
Certes c'est des particuliers, c'est moi ou !
PS : article éphémère
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/30/2025 at 08:20 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
7
)
heracles
posted
the 12/30/2025 at 08:25 PM
L'annonce de Pascalf est fiable et elle est déjà vendue. Brian aussi mais utilisateur inactif depuis 30j. Pour la dernière j'accorde aucune confiance à un profil sans avis pour une annonce à plusieurs centaine d'euros donc possible scam. Je suppose que la console est déjà trouvable à 300 euros d'occasion
cail2
posted
the 12/30/2025 at 08:27 PM
Et au moment de payer celle à 270 balles le mec te dit de passer par son Paypal perso parce qu'il a un souci avec LBC. Profil 0, méfiance...
Suis tombé sur un client similaire pour une manette PS5 30th Anniversary neuve supposément à 50 balles.
Les 2 autres ont l'air légit par contre...
arquion
posted
the 12/30/2025 at 08:45 PM
La 3eme annonce (celle à 300€) il dit "indisponible pour le online" donc sûrement une console ban par Nintendo
micheljackson
posted
the 12/30/2025 at 09:08 PM
Je ne suis pas surpris par les prix,
avec le dernier Metroid les gens ont compris...
momotaros
posted
the 12/30/2025 at 09:45 PM
À ce prix je me dit qu'il y avoir une couille quelque part, soit la console est ban, soit HS, soit c'est une des fameuses arnaques paypal du bon coin.
hypermario
posted
the 12/30/2025 at 10:01 PM
arquion
Oui surement des consoles qui ont manger une mig switch..
defcon5
posted
the 12/30/2025 at 10:17 PM
C'est clair que je ne file jamais 270 boules à un type qui vient d'ouvrir son compte sur LBC et qui, de plus, à zero avis...
Même cette phrase est bizarre : "Facture disponible sur demande" ... Elle est sous garantie, donc tu la donnes, la facture, ça ne peut pas être une option...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Suis tombé sur un client similaire pour une manette PS5 30th Anniversary neuve supposément à 50 balles.
Les 2 autres ont l'air légit par contre...
avec le dernier Metroid les gens ont compris...
Même cette phrase est bizarre : "Facture disponible sur demande" ... Elle est sous garantie, donc tu la donnes, la facture, ça ne peut pas être une option...