profile
Jeux Vidéo
279
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6041
visites since opening : 10311161
nicolasgourry > blog
all
C'est une blague une NS2 occassion à ce prix !
Switch 2 à 270€ Occasion ?
https://www.leboncoin.fr/ad/consoles/3114274439?kp=google&ka=seabdc&at_medium=sl&at_campaign=fr_lbc_all_com_ggshop_part_prospecting-pmax-shopping-consoles__pr_hmq____&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=21377383140

Switch 2 à 300€ Occasion ?
https://www.leboncoin.fr/ad/consoles/3097101117?kp=google&ka=seabdc&at_medium=sl&at_campaign=fr_lbc_all_com_ggshop_part_prospecting-pmax-shopping-consoles__pr_hmq____&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=21377383140

Switch 2 à 300€ Occasion ?
https://www.leboncoin.fr/ad/consoles/3105485097?kp=google&ka=seabdc&at_medium=sl&at_campaign=fr_lbc_all_com_ggshop_part_prospecting-pmax-shopping-consoles__pr_hmq____&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=21377383140

Switch 2 à 300€ Occasion ?
https://www.leboncoin.fr/ad/consoles/3112655755?kp=google&ka=seabdc&at_medium=sl&at_campaign=fr_lbc_all_com_ggshop_part_prospecting-pmax-shopping-consoles__pr_hmq____&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=21377383140

Pack Switch 2 Mario Kart World à 300€ Occasion ??
https://www.leboncoin.fr/ad/consoles/3115722808?kp=google&ka=seabdc&at_medium=sl&at_campaign=fr_lbc_all_com_ggshop_part_prospecting-pmax-shopping-consoles__pr_hmq____&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=21377383140

Certes c'est des particuliers, c'est moi ou !

PS : article éphémère
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/30/2025 at 08:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    heracles posted the 12/30/2025 at 08:25 PM
    L'annonce de Pascalf est fiable et elle est déjà vendue. Brian aussi mais utilisateur inactif depuis 30j. Pour la dernière j'accorde aucune confiance à un profil sans avis pour une annonce à plusieurs centaine d'euros donc possible scam. Je suppose que la console est déjà trouvable à 300 euros d'occasion
    cail2 posted the 12/30/2025 at 08:27 PM
    Et au moment de payer celle à 270 balles le mec te dit de passer par son Paypal perso parce qu'il a un souci avec LBC. Profil 0, méfiance...
    Suis tombé sur un client similaire pour une manette PS5 30th Anniversary neuve supposément à 50 balles.
    Les 2 autres ont l'air légit par contre...
    arquion posted the 12/30/2025 at 08:45 PM
    La 3eme annonce (celle à 300€) il dit "indisponible pour le online" donc sûrement une console ban par Nintendo
    micheljackson posted the 12/30/2025 at 09:08 PM
    Je ne suis pas surpris par les prix,
    avec le dernier Metroid les gens ont compris...
    momotaros posted the 12/30/2025 at 09:45 PM
    À ce prix je me dit qu'il y avoir une couille quelque part, soit la console est ban, soit HS, soit c'est une des fameuses arnaques paypal du bon coin.
    hypermario posted the 12/30/2025 at 10:01 PM
    arquion Oui surement des consoles qui ont manger une mig switch..
    defcon5 posted the 12/30/2025 at 10:17 PM
    C'est clair que je ne file jamais 270 boules à un type qui vient d'ouvrir son compte sur LBC et qui, de plus, à zero avis...

    Même cette phrase est bizarre : "Facture disponible sur demande" ... Elle est sous garantie, donc tu la donnes, la facture, ça ne peut pas être une option...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo