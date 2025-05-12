1. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 49,586 / 2,251,711
2. [NS2] Kirby Air Riders – 46,287 / 241,881
3. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 35,225 / 1,306,801
4. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – 22,361 / 141,141
5. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 20,031 / 818,046
6. [NS2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 15,730 / 93,288
7. [NS2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – 9,647 / 109,786
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 7,386 / 4,057,382
9. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 7,262 / 293,851
10. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 7,245 / 8,265,856
11. [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 – 6,188 / 106,902
12. [NS2] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 4,936 / 113,115
13. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza – 4,869 / 383,445
14. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 4,055 / 6,476,640
15. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 3,895 / 5,820,432
16. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 3,625 / 1,418,140
17. [NSW] Lover Kiss Endless Memories – 3,435 / NEW
18. [NS2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – 3,431 / 84,639
19. [PS5] Death Stranding Director’s Cut – 3,058 / 53,539
20. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero – 2,739 / 18,264
21. [NSW] Contra Anniversary Collection – 2,715 / NEW
22. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 2,355 / 5,636,985
23. [NS2] Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 2,193 / 70,622
24. [PS5] Ghost of Yotei – 2,190 / 186,725
25. [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 – 2,102 / 151,887
26. [PS5] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 1,976 / 115,640
27. [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza – 1,943 / 200,179
28. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 1,901 / 1,662,641
29. [NSW] Sumikkogurashi Create a Wonderful Sumikko Island – 1,853 / 4,385
30. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 1,735 / 4,486,624
Le top 10 montre un partage égale entre Switch 1 et 2.
L'année prochaine risque d'être sans surprise en faveur de la Switch 2.
Mais dans cette année de transition on voit que la Switch 1 domine logiquement le Top 30:
Switch 1 - 18 titres
Switch 2 - 9 titres
PS5 - 3 titres
Il est vraiment effrayant de voir un tel niveau de monopole de Nintendo sur le marché Japonais:
- d'une part sur la concurrence direct sur Playstation
- d'autre part, cela concerne également les développeurs tiers qui travaillent sur Switch 1 et 2.
On est obligatoirement content de vivre en Europe pour ne pas revivre cette situation
Mais la switch, c'est une idée diabolique. Plus besoin d'avoir 2 machines a alimenter. Y en a plus qu'une seul, on choisit comment on joue (nomade ou salon), et pour les japonais c'est vraiment le concept idéal pour eux.
J'ai commander .la manette pro switch2 édition resident evil requiem (je salue l'effort de capcom, de sortir son jeux en même temps)