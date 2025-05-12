1. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 49,586 / 2,251,7112. [NS2] Kirby Air Riders – 46,287 / 241,8813. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 35,225 / 1,306,8014. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – 22,361 / 141,1415. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 20,031 / 818,0466. [NS2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 15,730 / 93,2887. [NS2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – 9,647 / 109,7868. [NSW] Minecraft – 7,386 / 4,057,3829. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 7,262 / 293,85110. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 7,245 / 8,265,85611. [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 – 6,188 / 106,90212. [NS2] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 4,936 / 113,11513. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza – 4,869 / 383,44514. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 4,055 / 6,476,64015. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 3,895 / 5,820,43216. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 3,625 / 1,418,14018. [NS2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – 3,431 / 84,63919. [PS5] Death Stranding Director’s Cut – 3,058 / 53,53920. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero – 2,739 / 18,26422. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 2,355 / 5,636,98523. [NS2] Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 2,193 / 70,62224. [PS5] Ghost of Yotei – 2,190 / 186,72525. [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 – 2,102 / 151,88726. [PS5] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 1,976 / 115,64027. [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza – 1,943 / 200,17928. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 1,901 / 1,662,64129. [NSW] Sumikkogurashi Create a Wonderful Sumikko Island – 1,853 / 4,38530. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 1,735 / 4,486,624Le top 10 montre un partage égale entre Switch 1 et 2.L'année prochaine risque d'être sans surprise en faveur de la Switch 2.Mais dans cette année de transition on voit que la Switch 1 domine logiquement le Top 30:Switch 1 - 18 titresSwitch 2 - 9 titresPS5 - 3 titresIl est vraiment effrayant de voir un tel niveau de monopole de Nintendo sur le marché Japonais:- d'une part sur la concurrence direct sur Playstation- d'autre part, cela concerne également les développeurs tiers qui travaillent sur Switch 1 et 2.On est obligatoirement content de vivre en Europe pour ne pas revivre cette situation