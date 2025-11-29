accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
[Question] A votre avis, aurons-nous ces quatre titres sur Switch 2?
Si c'est quatre titres sont prévus, on pourrait controler quatre chasseurs de l'espace. Techniquement, on en a ou on va en avoir deux sur quatre :
Reste plus qu'à voir si Microsoft portera aussi Halo sur Switch 2 :
Et pour Dead Space, ça semble malheureusement plus compliqué, mais on sait jamais.
Source :
https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1oxe1nc/what_are_the_odds_we_get_all_4/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/29/2025 at 03:27 PM by
link49
comments (
3
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 11/29/2025 at 03:29 PM
Je pense que pour 2026 pour la NS2, on est pas prêt, à moins que je me trompe.
vyse
posted
the 11/29/2025 at 03:40 PM
tu veux pas parler d'autre chose que la switch2..
skk
posted
the 11/29/2025 at 03:47 PM
vyse
Il fait ce qu'il veut tant qu'il est correcte...
Cronos ça serait vraiment cool et je ne cracherais pas sur un petit dead space en portable.
Cronos ça serait vraiment cool et je ne cracherais pas sur un petit dead space en portable.